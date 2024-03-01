A TikTokker expressed frustration over the constant comparisons to the well-known DJ and model Cyan Boujee

This TikTok user has a striking resemblance to DJ and model Cyan Boujee. However, she is over the constant reminders from TikTok users, and she has spoken out.

Cyan Boujee's doppelganger, Lucyanne Meintjies, is tired of being compared to her.

Cyan Boujee's look-a-like is unimpressed by the salty comments

A TikTok creator voiced frustration over the never-ending comparisons to the controversial DJ and model Cyan Boujee.

The social media creator goes by the name of Lucyanne Meintjies, and she not only looks like Cyan, but her second name is just like hers.

Lucyanne said although she was honoured to look like Cyan, she finds it frustrating that she only trends because of her.

“I’m honoured to look like this queen, but every time I trend here on TikTok, it’s because of her and I appreciate it, but it’s getting too much. Almost on every post, someone will mention her."

Lucyanne was also forced to show off her ID to prove that her second name is legit and she was not copying Cyan.

See the TikTok video here.

Lucyanne says she and Cyan are not related

In her mini-rant, Lucyanne said she and Cyan are not related. She also said that looking like a celebrity is not grounds for falling under their shadow.

"I just wanted to say I know the similarities; we are never related. I’m my person. Everyone has that one person who looks like you need to find them, and it’s expected to have someone who looks like you, but let’s not fall under their shadow but love her, thank you."

Cyan Boujee hits back at Sol Phenduka and MacG

In similar news from Briefly News, Cyan Boujee clapped back at the Podcast and Chill with MacG team for calling her a prostitute.

Cyan Boujee called Sol Phenduka a dark blue blobfish and said MacG's wife is old.

