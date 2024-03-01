Actress Sonia Mbele trended after she shared thoughts on polygamous marriages, saying she would not mind

The star said she would not mind being in a polygamous marriage as long as she has control over choosing the second wife

A clip of the video trended but for the wrong reasons, as it depicted her talking about grooming a young man, whereas she was speaking about the younger wife

A 38 second clip of Sonia Mbele discussing the state of relationships and marriages saw her getting dragged online.

Sonia Mbele spoke about being in a polygamous marriage, but her words were taken out of context. Image: @thee_sonia

Sonia Mbele discusses polygamy

Actress Sonia Mbele topped the trends list when she expressed her views on polygamous marriages. Sonia was part of a panel of Mzansi stars on a YouTube special called Africa On Netflix. She joined stars Kgomotso Christopher, Lilian Dube, Kay Sibiya and comedian Skhumba.

In the interview segment, Sonia spoke about being accused of dating a married man, clarifying that he was not married and was only her business partner.

Sonia spoke about her openness to the idea, saying she would choose the second wife to have her tested to grow her into a younger version of herself.

Fact check: No, Sonia was not talking about grooming a younger man

A video clip trended but for the wrong reasons, as it depicted her talking about grooming a young man.

Sonia was merely talking about creating the said second wife to be a replica of her.

In the video, Sonia also spoke about how scarce men are and claimed that women have outnumbered them.

Mzansi peeps weigh in

The video had Sonia's head on the chopping block. However, those who watched the entire video knew what she was talking about.

@Amanda_Umxhosa corrected:

"Context: they were talking about isthembu. The younger version and grooming is in reference to her wanting a younger version of who will be kwiSthembu naye. It’s not about her grooming a boy. Please watch the full version on YouTube."

@Okuhle_CFM argued:

"No woman should come out and say there are no men or men are scarce cause there are billions of men just CHOOSE one - then submit to him (as your leader in relationship) just like how you choose a government then submit to it."

@NtateWilliams asked:

"It's sad how most women settle for anything after 35. Do they feel they're running out of time?"

Sonia Mbele shares story of deadbeat baby daddy

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sonia Mbele shared details about her deadbeat baby daddy during her interview on King David Studio podcast.

The actress shared that her firstborn's baby daddy, who was nine years old, never maintained their son. She also mentioned that they bumped into each other at a supermarket in Melville, and he only bought their son Biltong.

