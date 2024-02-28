A Mzansi woman went viral on TikTok after expressing her frustration about the father of her child

In a post, she referred to the man as a creature and said she couldn't wait to block him when her child turned 18

The video garnered many views and comments from amused netizens who could relate to her pain

A woman humorously stated her plan to block her baby daddy when their child turns 18. Image: @khumalofornow

Source: TikTok

Co-parenting with a problematic baby daddy seems like some stressful business. And one woman cannot wait to cut ties with hers!

Woman throws shade at baby daddy

A funny TikTok video shared by @khumalofornow shows her looking before the camera as she reveals how she is patiently waiting for her child to turn 18 so that she can block the father of her child.

Although she didn't go into much detail about why she wanted to block the father of her child, co-parenting with a problematic baby daddy can be fraught with disagreements about child-rearing decisions, visitation schedules, and overall approach to parenting.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"These creatures specialise in stealing our peace ngehlise it's just a baby, not a soul tie," the woman said.

Mzansi feels woman's baby daddy drama pain

While some people were surprised by the post, many Mzansi netizens reacted to the woman's post with laughter and witty comments.

Other baby mamas shared how they also struggle to put up with their baby daddies and were also considering cutting ties with them.

Nelz said:

"I’ll never block him. I want to live my best life with him being in front row watching ."

zodwadube257 replied:

"Once reached 18 vele siyabaBlock? ."

Bra Tee Ncaps commented:

"Ngcolile."

Lebogang Mamabolo responded:

"He just came back after 6 years of being absent now am forced to corporate because i don't wanna be a bitter baby mama."

Masentle Bodibe commented:

"You guys are waiting too long nna he was blocked a month into baby being born."

Ms_Maruma said:

"I will be 52 by then, can't be blocking people at 52 Modimo, magogo wa go blockana."

Ongeziwe Amohelang commented:

"Yho 18 years is a very long time I had to do it last year lapho his only three."

Mom gets real about single parenting struggles

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African mom took to social media to share three things she doesn't like about being a single parent.

@growingseedsa posted a TikTok video of her preparing a delicious breakfast for her family as she shared some of the hardships she faces in single motherhood.

She listed co-parenting with the father of her child as one of the challenges.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News