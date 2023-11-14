Actress Sonia Mbele is facing controversy after claiming she became a millionaire in her 20s

Mbele asserted in a video that she earned her first million Rand through various endorsements and commercials

Social media reactions ranged from scepticism about her claims to humorous comments about tax payments

Blood & Water actress Sonia Mbele is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The controversial star recently claimed that she made her first million Rand when she was still in her 20s.

Sonia Mbele on getting rich at a young age

Sonia Mbele is a household name in the Mzansi entertainment industry. The star rose to prominence when she featured in one of the most popular soapies, Generations.

The actress who has featured in several productions and is also working behind the scenes as a producer recently opened up about how she became rich at a young age. Speaking in a video shared by MDN News on X, the veteran actress said she became a millionaire in her 20s. She said:

"I was a multi-millionaire in my 20s. I was the first face of Dark n Lovely, the first face of Lux, the first face of Ponds, the first face of Sun Silk and the first face of City Power. I had 90 TV commercials locally and internationally. I became a millionaire in my 20s.

"I bought myself my first Louis Vuitton bag, so you must understand that I trained myself into a lifestyle. I gave myself a lifestyle."

Sonia Mbele's video sparks hilarious reactions

As expected, social media users had a lot to say about Sonia's video. Many mentioned that she must pay SARS if she is a millionaire. Others noted that she was lying about being the first face of the brands she mentioned.

@XekiHlongwane wrote:

"SARS looking @ their files if she was paying tax in her 20s."

@Westizo2 said:

"She secured the bag early when working hard for your money was still a thing."

@TshireMo1 added:

"Wasn’t the first face of dark and lovely Nonhle Thema?"

Sonia Mbele's video sparks BBL rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sonia Mbele had a BBL in her mid-40s? The former Generations star has raised her fans' eyebrows.

Actress Sonia Mbele has made headlines once again. The star, who was recently involved in tax evasion, has raised suspicions on social media of her having done a BBL while she claimed that she has a specific health condition.

