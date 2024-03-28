Pearl Thusi's viral dance video sparked divided opinions, with some not feeling her moves while others defended her, highlighting the ongoing scrutiny she faces on social media

Despite the criticism, fans appreciated Thusi's joyful demeanor and energy in the video, emphasising her ability to uplift others with her lively personality

The actress and DJ's supporters countered negative comments by praising her happiness and dismissing age-related criticisms, showcasing her resilience amidst online scrutiny

Pearl Thusi is always catching strays on the timeline. The star recently had people talking about her dance moves after her video went viral.

A video of Pearl Thusi dancing has gone viral on social media. Image: @pearlthusi

Pearl Thusi shows off her dance moves in viral video

Pearl Thusi is a happy soul who always uplifts her followers' moods with her beautiful smile and bubbly character. A scroll through her timeline shows that the Queen Sono star is always goofing around and she loves to dance.

A video of Pearl Thusi being Pearl Thusi was recently shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter by the popular entertainment blog, MDN News showing the actress cum DJ getting down. The post's caption read:

"Pearl Thusi with some new dance moves.."

Fans divided over Pearl Thusi's video

Pearl Thusi has always caught strays on social media, even when she doesn't provoke anyone. Some social media users love attacking the star. Many blasted her dance moves and said they were not giving. The actress' fans defended her and said the moves were okay.

@visse_ss said:

"I always ask myself, why y'all hate this soul so much... because she doesn't bother anyone."

@XUFFLER added:

"She must accept she’s old now!"

@Thapz__ commented:

"It's not easy being a female DJ these days you need to be an all-rounder to be booked."

@Flirtyfusion wrote:

"The fact that she looks happy is everything for me."

@Nyathi_nsindane said:

"Pearl Thusi thinking she's 19."

