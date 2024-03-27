Amapiano hitmaker DJ Maphorisa attempted a dance routine that left social media users laughing

A video of his dance moves was shared on X, where social media users joked that he should stick to making music

Some compared his dancing to that of his girlfriend Thuli Phongolo, while others humorously suggested he feature himself in his own songs

DJ Maphorisa recently left social media users in stitches when he attempted a dance routine. The star who is undoubtedly one of the best Amapiano producers in the world can't dance to save his life.

A video of DJ Maphorisa’s dance moves has gone viral online. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa shows off his dance moves

DJ Maphorisa had fans rolling on the floor with laughter when he showed off his dance moves. The hitmaker who has made several jams that made the world dance is actually not a good dancer.

A video of the star getting down was posted on the micro-blogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. The post's caption read:

"Maphorisa with some dance moves.."

Fans share hilarious comments on the video

Social media users hilariously said Phori should stick to making timeless hits and leave the dancing part to others. Others even joked about how he was dancing like his girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo.

@NathiSibiya8 wrote:

"He will say it again, Maphorisa featuring Maphorisa."

@The_A_Wagon commented:

"Ok Phori and the new dance moves."

@Nthabeemaringa said:

"To us who don't know how to dance "

@IAMTHEEPREACHER added:

"Bra God ingani zakho la emhlabeni"

@AquariumJan31 commented:

"Shame o itshwanna Le nna. 2 left feet."

@malusimudau_ added:

"Someone will clap hands saying these are great dance moves."

Tyla and Kai Cenat nail the Tshwala Bami dance challenge

In more news about celebrities dancing, Briefly News reported that Tyla and Kai Cenat showed off their dancing moves while trying out the viral Tshwala Bami dance challenge. The stars who made headlines after Tyla joined Kai on his stream.

Tyla has been trending since her album dropped. Fans are still taking in the Grammy Award winner's masterpiece. The Water hitmaker has been living her best life in the US and rubbing shoulders with the who's who of Hollywood.

