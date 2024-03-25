Tyla and Kai Cenat showcased their dancing skills while attempting the Tshwala Bami dance challenge, gaining attention after Tyla's recent album release

The video of their dance shared on X, garnered praise from fans on social media, with many impressed by their moves and Tyla's composure

The duo's performance added to Tyla's ongoing popularity and her interactions with Hollywood's elite in the US

Tyla and Kai Canat showed off their dancing moves while trying out the vital Tshwala Bami dance challenge. The stars who made headlines after Tyla joined Kai on his stream.

Tyla and Kai Cenat nailed a viral South African dance challenge. Image: Taylor Hill/WireImage and Christopher Polk/Penske Media

Source: Getty Images

Tyla and Kai Cenat join Tshwala Bami challenge

Tyla has been trending since her album dropped. Fans are still taking in the Grammy Award winner's masterpiece. The Water hitmaker has been living her best life in the US and rubbing shoulders with the who's who of Hollywood.

A video shared on the microblogging platform X by a user with the handle @ArchiveAMP showed the two stars attempting the viral South African dance Tshwala Bami during the stream. The post's caption read:

"Kai Cenat & Tyla really bodied the viral South African dance Tshwala Bami "

Fans react to Tyla and Kai Cenat's dance video

Social media users were impressed by the two stars' dance moves. Many commended them for trying and nailing the challenge.

@brandaddydunn said:

"No cap, Tyla been showing us her belly for like 2 years straight "

@awganickid1 added:

"Tyla got composure onna dance."

@Big_Araxx noted:

"Then got friendzoned on his stream bruv has gone through enough."

@roadmandiego wrote:

"I love Tyla mehn"

@olamijuwon1007 said:

"That's classic ✨"

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula does the Skomota dance challenge

Briefly News previously reported that one thing about the ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula is that he always has fun with fellow celebrities; fans love that about him. After joining a viral dance trend, the politician recently left Mzansi rolling on the floor with laughter.

Skomota became an overnight sensation thanks to his viral dance moves. The star has been dominating social media platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, and X, formerly known as Twitter.

