Khosi Twala rose to fame in 2023 after she won the first edition of Big Brother Titan season one

The Briefly Award Fashion winner has been showcasing her impressive fashion styles on her social media page

This is a look at some of her best looks that she has stunned in the colour green

A look at some of Khosi Twala's impressive looks in green. Image: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Our Big Brother Titan winner, Khosi Twala, seems to have a thing for the colour green. The star has been spotted countless times at prestigious events. Briefly News: three of her best and most stunning looks are rocking green.

Khosi stuns in a green two-piece

The fitness bunny looked gorgeous in her grass green glittery two-piece, which got her over 78,000 followers on Instagram. Khosi also shared on her post that she got the two-piece from myfashion_link.

See the post below:

Khosi Twala looks scrumptious in a classy green jumpsuit

Fitness bunny Khosi Twala rocked in a classy sequin jumpsuit that showed her curves and stunning figure. On this post, Twala took some street shots and captioned them:

"Don’t ever let anyone tell you otherwise, Mama is the greatest."

See the post below:

Khosi Twala rocks an Aseobi look in Naija

Our Briefly News Fashion Award winner killed her look in an Aseobi-style trend, clocking in over 100,000 likes on Instagram. Khosi is best known for her stylish looks; she always serves the best. She then captioned the post:

"Every chance I get, I’ll wear green."

See the post below:

Khosi Twala's rate card gets SA talking

Celebrities are making a fortune through social media. Many collaborate with brands and companies to advertise on their behalf.

South African star Khosi Twala has taken her social media work seriously and charges a lot of money for a post. @ThisIsColbert shared a clip of the reality star chatting to DJ Sbu about her rate card. DJ Sbu praised her for knowing her worth and constantly being put together. He said the only other person with that work ethic is Bonang Matheba. The post read:

"Khosi Twala charges R35k for a post on Instagram She has 543k followers, & following 773. I swear she ranks on Insta Rich List, bagging that much for a post?"

Khosi Twala shows off stunning figure in 4 pictures

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that one thing about Khosi Twala is that she will show off her curves. The media personality posted a new photo dump that left netizens in awe of her stunning figure.

Khosi Twala works hard for her stunning body, so it's only fitting that she shows it off. The famous fitness enthusiast, known for her appearance and victory on Big Brother Titans, shared a new photo dump with followers singing her praises.

