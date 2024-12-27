The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Zama Ngcobo had fans drooling over her beauty

A picture of the reality TV star makeup-free went viral on social media after Musa Khawula posted it

Many netizens flooded the comment section with complimentary messages on how flawless she looked

Fans gushed over Zama Ngcobo's facecard. Image: @thatzamangcobo

The South African actress and TV host Zama Ngcobo recently had fans gushing over her flawless beauty.

Zama Ngcobo's makeup-free pic trends on X

The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Zama Ngcobo recently made headlines on social media as the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of her without makeup on his Twitter (X) page.

He captioned it:

"Zama Ngcobo shows off her face without make up."

See the picture below:

The reality TV star, who made headlines with her appearance on RHOD, also posted the picture on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"What a merry Christmas. Lord you are so sweet. Seasoned chess player, esteemed soduku player, witty word searcher, x2 Masters Graduate ( Cum Laude) and PhD student, I am in good company. Lord continue your lifting."

See the post below:

Netizens compliment Zama Ngcobo's beauty

Many netizens flooded the comment section with complimentary messages as they drooled over her immaculate and flawless beauty. Here's what they had to say:

@Presidento78477 said:

"This is why black women shouldn't use makeup or fake hair."

@Elle_Mahri wrote:

"Oh my goodness she is Beautiful."

@yvonnetmahlangu shared:

"She’s effortlessly beautiful."

@reallurh tweeted:

"She took a picture she's not showing off."

@Thato_blue said:

"That face is made up okay!"

