The South African Amapiano musician Reece Madlisa shared some exciting news with his fans

The Ama Neighbour hitmaker announced on social media that he will be dropping a new album in 2025

The star shared a clip on his Instagram page and revealed that the album will drop in January

Reece Madlisa is set to drop new music. Image: @Reecemadlisa09

Source: Instagram

The South African Amaipiano star Reece Madlisa shared some exciting news with his fans and followers on social media.

Reece Madlisa to drop new music

The former Amaroto group member Reece Madlisa has made headlines once again on social media after he was announced as the new brand ambassador for Lacoste.

The Ama Neighbour hitmaker recently made an exciting announcement on his social media page. The artist revealed that he will be dropping fresh new music in 2025; Madlisa's new album is set to be released in January 2025, which will kickstart the new year.

The video was captioned:

"January is around the corner, to drop my first album, Aw’nayo ivavavoom. Yi kwaito lento."

Watch the clip below:

Fans react to Reece Madlisa's announcement

Shortly after he shared the announcement on social media, many of his fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

minister_overdose wrote:

"Yi Kwaito lento Madlisa."

a.whole_bliss commented:

"All the best Reece Madlisa."

tumelotummiemphafe responded:

"Patiently waiting. January go annyewa, thank you for bringing Sash back."

boobs_4_de_babies said:

"Lento ifuna Va-Va-Voom."

thabomaja7 replied:

"Brown dash wase Gomora."

dutchman.93 commented:

"The wait is over, Yi kwaito lento."

Source: Briefly News