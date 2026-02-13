Former UFC middleweight king Dricus du Plessis has his sights set on earning another shot at Khamzat Chimaev, targeting a possible April rematch.

The two 185-pound contenders previously met in August, where Chimaev controlled proceedings across five rounds, overpowering the South African to seize the middleweight crown. Since that championship bout, both fighters have remained sidelined, with the Chechen star preparing for what would be his first title defence.

While du Plessis may need to secure another victory to reinsert himself into the championship picture, he remains confident that he can work his way back to reclaim the middleweight strap.

Du Plessis determined to dictate terms in a second meeting

Current indications suggest that ‘Borz’ could defend his title against Nassourdine Imavov, who sits second in the divisional rankings. Even so, ‘Stillknocks’ is hopeful he can disrupt those plans and position himself for an April title rematch.

Their first encounter was marked by Chimaev’s suffocating wrestling, which neutralized du Plessis en route to a dominant decision victory. Although disappointed by the outcome, the former champion acknowledged that Chimaev executed a smart and effective game plan.

Speaking to Fight Forecast, du Plessis made it clear that another clash with Chimaev remains his top priority. He insisted he does not anticipate any tactical surprises, noting that the champion will likely rely on the same approach. Should Chimaev attempt a radically different strategy, du Plessis believes it could backfire. He also conceded that the Chechen did exactly what was necessary to secure the belt and deserves credit for it.

Despite scrutiny over his defensive grappling in that loss, du Plessis emphasized that adjustments are already underway. In a potential rematch, his objective would be to neutralize the wrestling threat and force Chimaev into a contest fought on his own terms.

April return seen as career-defining moment

The setback against Chimaev marked du Plessis’ first defeat inside the UFC. Now 32, he views his next appearance as pivotal to his future ambitions. A second consecutive loss would significantly complicate his route back to title contention.

He is aiming for a return on an April card in Miami, even though an opponent has yet to be finalized. While he would welcome the opportunity to avenge his defeat against Chimaev, his immediate focus is singular: deliver a statement performance and reignite his path toward championship gold.

