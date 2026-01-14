Vasti Spiller has celebrated Dricus du Plessis as the former UFC middleweight champion clocks 32 on Wednesday

The South African MMA superstar's fiancée shared beautiful pictures of the couple in her celebratory post on social media

The post shared by the combat sport coach sparked birthday celebratory messages from her fans and followers online

Former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has been duly celebrated by his fiancée, Vasti Spiller, as he clocks 32 on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Dricus Du Plessis and Vasti Spiller after victory against Sean Strickland in the UFC 312 event. Photo: Jeff Bottari.

The South African MMA star proposed to Spiller on his 31st birthday in 2025, and the couple have been spotted in all places anytime the ex-middleweight champion is having a bout.

Du Plessis is seen as the most successful combat sports athlete in South Africa due to his achievements, but his recent defeat against Khamzat Chimaev made him lose his middleweight title belt.

Celebrating Dricus du Plessis on his birthday

Du Plessis marks his 32nd birthday today (January 14, 2026) as one of the most accomplished and compelling figures in modern mixed martial arts all over the world.

Born in South Africa, he has steadily built a reputation as an elite competitor in the combat sports community and through a blend of physical strength, relentless pressure, and a very different fighting style that has made him successful in his weight category among his peers.

He defeated some of the best middleweight fighters. The likes of Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland can attest to how strong and difficult it is to face the South African, who is also popularly known as 'Stillknocks'.

At 32, du Plessis finds himself in the prime years of his professional career, combining experience with peak athletic performance. He would hope to reclaim his middleweight title this year, but will need to up his game if the title is still in the hands of Khamzat Chimaev.

Dricus Du Plessis’ partner, Vasti Spiller, celebrates him on his 32nd birthday. Photo: Vasti Spiller

Vasti Spiller celebrates du Plessis at 32

Spiller marked du Plessis' special milestone with a lovely post on her Instagram page, sharing a picture of them while accompanying it with a beautiful caption.

"Congratulations my Dric! May this new year of life bring you closer to God, strengthen your faith, and illuminate your path with His wisdom," the caption reads.

"I pray that you will always walk in His truth and fulfill His plan for your life. I am grateful that I get to walk this life path with you!"

Spiller's birthday tribute to DDP highlighted the strong bond between the couple and showed the love they both shared.

She was joined by her followers and fans of du Plessis on social media to celebrate the former UFC middleweight champion on his 32nd birthday.

nerine_vercueil said:

"Congratulations @dricusduplessis. To many more beautiful and good years 💪 🎉."

Coledeabreu shared:

"Congratulations, Dricus! May you have a fantastic day!"

chrizelda_rozanne1987 wrote:

"Congratulations, our Champ @dricusduplessis. May the Lord's Blessing always be upon you! 🙏🏻🎂💪🏻🤗"

sandalz76 reacted:

"Happy Birthday @dricusduplessis, May you have a very blessed year filled with God's Grace."

pinklady1025 added:

"Happy birthday, Dricus. May the Lord bless you and all your dreams come true in 2026🙏💪🎉."

