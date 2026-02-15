Kaizer Chiefs Told What They Must Fix After Disappointing CAF Confederation Cup Exit
Kaizer Chiefs have been urged to make some changes after being knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup this season in the group stage.
What Chiefs must fix after CAFCC exit
Sports journalist Themba Modise has outlined some of the things Kaizer Chiefs must fix after they crashed out of continental football this season.
"Kaizer Chiefs are too reliant on moments rather than base their game on team work, their coaches need to find the right tactics that would make them win games easily rather than wait for individual brilliance," he said.
Source: Briefly News
