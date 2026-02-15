Kaizer Chiefs have crashed out of the CAF Confederations Cup after losing their last group game against Zamalek in Egypt on Valentine's day.

Kaizer Chiefs eliminations from Confederation Cup

Sports journalist Themba Modise has shared his thoughts on Kaizer Chiefs' exit from the CAF Confederation Cup this season.

"I think Kaizer Chiefs being knocked out of the CAF Confederation could be a blessing in disguise for the Soweto giants," he said.

"Now that they are out of all Cup competitions both domestic and continental, they now have the chance to fully focus on the Betway Premiership and finish strong."

