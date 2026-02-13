IShowSpeed’s father took part in a blind taste test comparing Nigerian and Ghanaian jollof rice, carefully analysing flavour, texture and aroma

After tasting both plates during a livestream, he declared Nigerian jollof the winner, saying it had stronger seasoning and a richer overall taste

The verdict reignited the long-running jollof wars, with fans across West Africa celebrating, debating and defending their country’s version online

During a livestream in Nigeria, IShowSpeed’s father participated in a blind taste test comparing Nigerian and Ghanaian jollof rice. After thoughtfully sampling both versions and reflecting on their seasoning and texture, he chose Nigerian jollof as his winner. His decision sparked massive online reactions, once again fuelling the famous jollof rivalry that continues to unite and divide food lovers across Africa in playful debate.

The picture on the left showed Speed posing at a soccer stadium. Image: IShowSpeed

Source: Twitter

A video posted by user @ammiedammie35 on 13 February 2026 showed IShowSpeed’s father, Darren Watkins Sr., taking part in a blind taste test in Nigeria. During a livestream, he sampled Nigerian and Ghanaian jollof rice without knowing which was which. The test aimed to settle the long-running debate over which country makes the better dish.

He carefully tasted both plates, paying attention to flavour, texture and aroma. After taking his time, he shared his verdict. He chose the Nigerian jollof, saying it had bolder seasoning and a richer taste. His decision matched his son’s earlier preference during his Africa tour.

The Jollof Wars reached a new judge

Social media erupted with reactions from fans across West Africa. Supporters celebrated the result, while others defended Ghanaian jollof with passion. The friendly rivalry once again dominated online conversations.

The video by user dammiedammie35 reminded viewers how food connects cultures and sparks debate in fun ways. The jollof rivalry remains one of Africa’s most famous culinary competitions, and this latest taste test added another chapter to the story.

The screenshot on the left showed Speed and his father trying Joloff rice. Image: @dammiedammie35

Source: TikTok

Here’s what social media users said

Tukeni wrote:

“Make he come Naija burial, that rice de hit like crack.”

Prince Jdot wrote:

“Na this our concoction rice them suppose to use to compete with Ghana. It’s a big disrespect to our Jollof rice to compete with Ghana. 😂”

Janet N wrote:

“He never even ate Nigerian burial jollof rice. He go pack come dey live with us.”

Smartwoobie wrote:

“Saying Ghanaians use tomatoes to cook rice does not mean it’s jollof. Make them just dey eat their colour rice on one side. No further debate or competition.”

Handsome_PROXY wrote:

“Normally Nigerian rice is superior. 😁”

Toba Truth wrote:

“Settled. 😂😂”

Check out the Twitter video below:

