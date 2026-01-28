Award-winning content creator IShowSpeed, also known as Speed, had a well-known figure on X (formerly Twitter) asking people online which country was humbled the most during the 'Speed Does Africa' tour

Speed visited several countries on the continent, including South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), and other countries further north, one of them being Egypt

Humbling moments the local content creator referred to included an incident that happened to Nota Baloyi and a lookalike in Ghana, among other things

IShowSpeed had a content creator wondering about which country was humbled the most during his tour of Africa. Images: @blueprintafric, @FearedBuck

Source: Twitter

Having visited several countries on the African continent during his 'Speed Does Africa' tour, which kicked off last year, award-winning streamer IShowSpeed has experienced the best of what some of the countries had to offer. However, a few residents' interactions with the online personality may not be described as the best, as some of them had a slice of humble pie.

Real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr, the 21-year-old ended the tour in Namibia on 27 January, sharing at the end of the stream that he was 100% African. He also touched down in Angola, South Africa, Mozambique, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Rwanda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, Benin, Liberia, Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast), and Ghana. He livestreamed his time in each country, with some videos recorded for as long as seven hours.

Popular X user The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) took to the social media platform on Wednesday morning, 28 January 2026, and wrote:

"Now that Speed's African irl stream tour is over, which country got humbled the most?"

He referenced a few scenarios, including controversial music executive Nota Baloyi being pushed to the side and a few South African content creators being heavily ignored. If that wasn't enough, in a podcast interview, Nota claimed that he made Speed trend during his three-day South Africa visit. He also claimed that he could get the American entertainer a private jet if he wanted to.

While in Zimbabwe, Speed seemingly ignored Lyshanda Moyas, Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025. She said on Instagram that she was upset at first, but still happy to see him exploring and celebrating her country.

Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Lyshanda Moyas, responded to Speed seemingly ignoring her. Images: @missuniverse, @missuniverselatineb

Source: Instagram

The Instigator also spoke about a few Nigerians asking Speed for money during his ride through a market and claimed that a 'Temu Speed' in Ghana also received a cold shoulder. It was nothing compared to the interaction with his Zimbabwean lookalike, who completely caught Speed offguard.

Take a look at the X post on The Instigator's account below:

IShowSpeed praises Ghanaian hospitality

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the streaming star praised Ghana's warm welcome, highlighting the country's energy and cultural warmth, which he compared to what he had experienced in South Africa.

His arrival in the country's capital, Accra, was something to behold as he was greeted by enthusiastic crowds and the Ghana Bikers Association. In a video that quickly spread on social media, Speed was seen smiling a broad smile as he waved to his fans lining the streets.

