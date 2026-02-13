Rulani Mokwena has responded after being accused of spying on Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of their CAF Champions League fixture

The South African tactician will return to his former club to secure a quarter-final ticket for Algerian giants MC Alger

The former Orlando Pirates mentor's comments sparked different reactions from Premier Soccer League fans on social media

MC Alger head coach Rulani Mokwena has broken his silence concerning the allegations levelled against him and his team on spying on Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of their CAF Champions League encounter on Saturday, February 14 2026.

The South African tactician is looking forward to ending his former club's chances of securing a quarter-final ticket in the prestigious club competition this season.

MC Alger need to avoid defeat for them to qualify for the next round, while Sundowns need a win to qualify from the group phase.

Sundowns and MC Alger's recent CAFCL performance

Sundowns' last two games in the CAF Champions League have been disappointing, losing against Al Hilal in Kigali, Rwanda, and playing out a 1-1 draw against Saint-Eloi Lupopo at Stade du TP Mazembe in Lumbumbashi on Sunday, 8 February 2026.

The Tshwane Outfit would go all out for three points against their former coach's team, as they are hoping to replicate last season's performance in the competition.

MC Alger, on the other hand, are second in Group C with seven points, one behind group leaders Al Hilal. In their last two matches, they defeated Al Hilal and Saint-Eloi Lupopo.

Mokwena responds to spying allegations

In an interview ahead of the mouthwatering clash at Loftus Versfeld, Mokwena ended speculations surrounding the fact that he spied on Sundowns through their suspended analyst, Mario Masha, ahead of their Champions League clash.

Mokwena, responding to a direct question about whether he had been gathering inside information on Sundowns ahead of his return to Loftus Versfeld, read from a prepared statement denying any receipt of “tactical or confidential material” relating to the club. He clarified that his recent exchanges with Masha were limited to revisiting previous collaborative projects as part of their joint coaching course.

He further condemned the circulation of private communications, describing the publication of messages taken from personal devices as both unethical and a violation of South African law.

“Mario has not provided me with any tactical insight or sensitive information about Sundowns. The discussions in question were centred on professional football matters and, in part, personal topics connected to his UEFA licensing,” he explained.

According to Mokwena, Masha had sought his input on revisiting earlier analytical frameworks and methodologies they developed together at Mamelodi Sundowns. Their dialogue also explored broader tactical concepts, including European case studies such as those associated with Manchester City.

He stressed that no current game models, strategic blueprints or proprietary club data were ever disclosed. Mokwena described Mario as not only a former colleague but also a respected professional, friend and dedicated family man.

“I would never place him in a position where his integrity is compromised,” he said. “Nor would I expect anyone to jeopardise their career in pursuit of a competitive edge.”

Vincent Mafoko

Sundowns taught Rhulani to spy on other clubs, Rhulani knows why Sundowns accuse him of spying on them. Pitso used underhand tactics while at Sundowns and exposed them when he was coaching Al Ahly.

Kaene Mokgophe

Sundowns shud keep their troubles out of other people's spaces... If their house is out of order it's themselves to blame n no 1 else... Whata there to prove indeed that Rulani was given tomrw's tactics against MC Alger?

Mbongwa Masuku

My wish is for MC Alger to win tomorrow 🤞I can no longer continue to suffer under Cardoso....Asife ONCE

Deric Maremeni

He might be telling the truth but the timing was bad and Sundowns can't be blamed for thinking otherwise

The prospect of Rulani trying to win by spying on opposition is nonsense on its face. Not only is it nonsense the allegation themselves reveal a shortsightedness. No coach can remain a top coach for long if they engage in that level of unethical conduct, why would Rulani destroy his career which is still in its early stages for something so short term.

Qonda Akhona

He knows very well he had failed on 3 occasions to beat the Portuguese international so he resort to dirty tricks like his mentor Sir Pitso.

Source: Briefly News