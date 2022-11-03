Who is Magic Hlatshwayo? Age, family, career, movies and TV shows, profiles

Magic Hlatshwayo is no new name in the acting scene. He is an established actor, director and pastor. His wealth of experience in the acting scene has set him apart as a star. Interestingly, he continues to bless his fans by sharing his talent. His biography reveals unknown details about his life.

Magic Hlatshwayo made his debut in acting more than three decades ago, and to date, he still wows fans with his acting prowess. He has played diverse roles, from being a father to being the good guy in TV shows. His biography shed light on unknown facts about his life.

Magic Hlatshwayo's profile summary

Full name Magic Hlatshwayo Gender Male Year of birth 1954 Age 68 years as of 2022 Place of birth South Africa Nationality South African Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Black Occupation Actor, director, pastor Marital status Married Spouse Spouse Thalitha Hlatshwayo Children 4

Magic Hlatshwayo's age and place of birth

Magic Hlatshwayo could be sixty-eight years old as of November 2022. Information about his exact date of birth is not publicly available. Nonetheless, he was born in 1954 in South Africa.

Magic Hlatshwayo's family

Granted his age, you would not expect Magic to flood photos of his family on social media. Nonetheless, he is a devoted family man. He is married with four children.

Magic Hlatshwayo's son

Most fans mistake Mandla Hlatshwayo for Magic's son, even though that is not the case. Mandla was an actor and Jozi FM DJ who was killed in 2020 while trying or rescue two women from being robbed. Mandla was in the company of his friends when the incident occurred.

Magic Hlatshwayo's career

Hlatshwayo has more than three decades worth of experience in acting. He went from acting to being a director for Muvhango, the SABC2 series. Apart from the acting scene, Hlatshwayo is also a pastor.

Magic Hlatshwayo's movies and TV shows

Magic's career as an actor thrust him to fame. He has been featured in several award-winning TV shows. Between April and May 2008, he played a starring role as Robert Luthuli, composite of SABC1's King Lear, Izingane zoBaba. The miniseries was an adaptation of Shakespeare's King Lear.

These roles are the culmination of his career as an actor:

Role TV show A celebrity guest Karektas - Season 2 Kgosi Broken Vows - Season 1 Brian Johnson Die Vierde Kabinet - Season 1 Sne's father Durban Gen - Season 2 Samuel eKasi: Our Stories - Season 1 The gun shop owner Erfsondes - Season 2 Khethiwe's father Gaz'lam - Season 1, season 2 and season 4 Wiseman Gold Diggers - Season 2 Andile Grootboom Grootboom & Sons - Season 1 Mr Mazibuko Home Affairs - Season 4 Walter Imbewu - Season 4

Hlatshwayo has also played significant roles in these TV shows:

Role TV show Bra Shakes Malinga iNkaba - Season 1 Robert Luthuli Izingane zoBaba - Season 1 Case #1 Judge Thenjiwe Khambule - Season 2 The cabinet minister Mzee wa Two Six - Season 1 George Nqobile - Season 1 Chief Maripane Omen - Season 1 Kunutu elder Skeem Saam - Season 2 - season 9 The manager Soul Buddyz - Season 3 Alpheus The Queen - Season 1, season 2 and season 5 Juge Mboweni The Republic - Season 1 Chief The Wife - Season 1 - Season 1 Commander Kani Zabalaza (2013) - Season 1 and season 2

Besides evoking different emotions from his viewers and putting smiles on their faces because of how devoted he is to his craft, Magic has a life away from the cameras. He enjoys Bible studies, listening to Gospel and classical music, welding, and sports such as boxing and rugby.

Magic Hlatshwayo's pictures

Magic's photos put a face to the man with a covetable acting background and talent. You will be surprised to note how many facades he wears and how he would easily pass for someone younger. He also seems to live his purpose confidently and enjoys what he does.

A man in his element

His talent and passion for art have significantly influenced Magic's successful acting career. Seeing how he quickly snaps into his roles when cameras roll is impressive. It also explains why he has been featured in several award-winning shows.

A vessel for the Gospel

Besides acting, Magic is a devoted pastor. He is not afraid of this calling, and spreading the Gospel is one of the things he enjoys doing when he is not acting.

Magic Hlatshwayo's net worth

The talented actor has not publicly declared his finances. Nonetheless, he must be worth a dime, considering his wealth of experience as an actor.

Magic Hlatshwayo has been in the acting scene for over three decades. His energy, diverse personality, as seen while acting and zeal to give his best define him. He has and continues to put smiles on people's faces through acting.

