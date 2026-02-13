Nigeria international Olisa Ndah has officially brought his stint with Orlando Pirates to an end, confirming his departure earlier this week.

The imposing centre-half spent four seasons with the Soweto outfit. However, after picking up an injury toward the end of 2024, he found it difficult to reclaim a regular spot in the starting XI.

In fact, his last involvement for the Buccaneers came a week before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations break, when he featured in the unofficial Black Label Cup final against Carling All Stars — a match that ended 2-0 in favour of the Sea Robbers.

Pirates confirm mutual separation

Through an official statement, the club confirmed that both parties had agreed to go their separate ways.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that the Club has reached a mutual agreement with defender Olisa Ndah to part ways,” read the statement.

The club further explained that the 28-year-old requested an early termination of his contract following constructive and respectful discussions with management.

According to the statement, there was a shared understanding that Ndah needed consistent playing time as he transitions into the next stage of his career.

Having joined the Buccaneers in 2021, Ndah quickly cemented his place as a dominant figure in central defence. Known for his physical strength, composure on the ball and resolute tackling, he provided stability and leadership at the back during an important period for the club.

Ndah bids farewell

In an emotional message, Ndah expressed appreciation to everyone connected with the club.

He thanked Orlando Pirates for the privilege of representing one of South Africa’s most storied sides, describing the club as a home away from home.

Reflecting on his time in black and white, the defender highlighted the shared triumphs, challenging moments and valuable lessons that shaped his journey.

He also extended gratitude to chairman Irvin Khoza, the technical team, management and support staff for their confidence and backing throughout his stay.

Special mention was reserved for the Buccaneers faithful, whose unwavering passion and loyalty, he said, never went unnoticed.

As he prepares for a fresh chapter, Ndah admitted that a part of him will always remain with the club and wished them continued progress and success.

Attention now turns to his next destination as the experienced defender weighs up the next move in his career.

Source: Briefly News