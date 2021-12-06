After leaving her permanent job as a police officer, Vamuhle Thisila started selling chickens for a living

She revealed that her former colleagues laughed off her career choice but that didn't deter her from pursuing her dreams

Thisila now runs a successful cattle and chicken farm is beyond proud of herself for pushing on and accomplishing so much

Vamuhle Thisila's story is one of hard work and risk-taking. The former police officer left her job as she was unhappy and began to sell chickens. She now owns a cattle and chicken farm, as shared by Black Capitalist on Facebook.

Thisila stated that she does not regret resigning from her job as a police officer. She revealed that her former colleagues laughed at her for leaving her permanent place of employment to sell chickens.

Although she received some flack, it didn't bother her as she knew what her future held for her.

"Now I'm feeding the nation. I have enough space to fulfil my dreams, I'm passionate enough to make them come true. In fact, I'm almost there. I'm a proud farmer," she said."

From owning only 3 goats to reaching boss levels in farming, meet Emmanuel Mudau

Previously, Briefly News reported that South Africa's farming sector is gradually growing with new players stepping into the fold. But for Emmanuel Mudau, farming came as a sweet blessing that has afforded him the opportunity to dream big. He is now raking in some banknotes all thanks to his involvement in farming.

Having worked as a furniture shop sales consultant and earning on a commission basis, Mudau knew he had to do something big with his life. Transformation became imminent. Things just were not moving in the right direction for him at the furniture shop and he decided to tender his resignation.

But the hardships of life quickly caught up with him after he had resigned. The going got even tougher that he had to ask for menial jobs from his neighbours just to get half a loaf of bread.

