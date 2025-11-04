AKA's father, Tony Forbes, praised Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi for his active role in his son's murder investigation

Tony Forbes confirmed the method by which the police arrested the men suspected of shooting and killing AKA

Tony Forbes said he was impressed and satisfied with the way SAPS handled the investigation and arrests

Tony Forbes hailed Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Tony Forbes, the father of the late award-winning South African rapper AKA, shared his thoughts on KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

A year after AKA and his childhood friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were murdered, police arrested six individuals in connection with their shooting. Tony Forbes shared his thoughts on the police investigation and confirmed a strategy that was used to arrest the suspects in his son’s murder.

AKA's father hails Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi

AKA’s childhood friend and academic and podcast host Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh interviewed Tony Forbes in an episode of the Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh Experience (SMWX) that premiered on Sunday, 2 November 2025. During the lengthy episode, Tony Forbes praised Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and the team that was led by Bob Pule.

Tony Forbes also praised the South African Police Service (SAPS) for being professional and keeping them informed on the progress in AKA’s murder case.

“I have so much respect for Bob Pule and his team. But I'm also not surprised because it's General Mkhwanazi’s team, you know, and he's been very close to the investigation and the case as well. I'm very impressed with the SAPS as well and General Mkhwanazi's team, Bob Pule and everyone, and you know, and they've kept us informed,” Tony Forbes said.

AKA's father confirms strategy behind murder suspects' arrest

He shared that in the first year after AKA and Tibz’s murders, the police were working behind the scenes to arrest the suspects.

Tony Forbes confirmed that the suspects were arrested using a strategy previously disclosed by Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during his testimony to parliament. Forbes expressed satisfaction with the manner in which the suspects in the AKA murder case were arrested.

“In particular, during that first year, when I think from the outside, people would think nothing was happening, but we knew what was happening. The strategy was that they had arrested people, but they arrested them on other cases. And then they brought it and consolidated everything. It was the right, right strategy. The public was calling out for justice and saying nothing was happening, and quite the contrary. I understand why the public felt that way. But I knew what was happening,” Tony Forbes explained.

You can watch the video by clicking here.

Tony Forbes confirmed the strategy used to arrest AKA murder suspects.

