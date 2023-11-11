Big Brother Mzansi winner Mpho Wabadimo dropped a new single Bonga , and it's getting rave reviews

The reality TV star trended on Twitter/X after the release of the song, which signals her growth in Showbiz

Fans said they love her post Big Brother Mzansi success and are streaming Bonga to show support

Big Brother Mzansi winner Mpho Wabadimo dropped her debut single 'Bonga'. Image: @mpho_wa_badimo

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi (BBM) 2022 winner Mpho Wabadimo is a hot topic once again. This time not about her TV appearances but her venture as a musician.

Her debut single Bonga which was released on 10 November has quickly become a fan favourite, earning praise and trending on social media.

Mpho trends on Twitter/X

Following the release of Bonga, the traditional healer soared to the top of trending topics on Twitter/X. The song sparked reviews and excitement among her ever-growing fanbase.

The mother of two not only captured the hearts of BBM fans during her time on the show but has continued to build on her success.

Fans applaud Mpho's growth

Mpho's supporters are delighted to see Mpho is diversifying her talents and expanding her profile beyond reality shows.

Mzansi streams Bonga

Fans are not only praising the song on social media but they said they are actively supporting the artist by streaming the track.

See some of the comments below:

@Tebogo4Khosi said:

"I'm emotionals guy. Mpho Wabadimo debut song is about to be a hit. A prayer this one. "

@VMashaya suggested:

"Good morning family, let's continue streaming Bonga.❤️❤️"

@Lisa02769888 mentioned:

"Yall stream Bonga please, Mphowabadimo's new single. The winner of Big Brother Mzansi."

@PatbonPhushudi tweeted:

"Bonga the hit song."

@BabeG14576500 stated:

"The love of my life.❤️My first Big Brother faveCongratulations my baby girl."

@MaabuleM added:

"Mpho is back with a banger. Next year it's gonna be bigger for our queen. The underground gang advocate."

