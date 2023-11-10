Former Big Brother Mzansi winner Mpho Wabadimo has ventured into the music space

The star has dropped her first song, Bonga, featuring Mlindo the Vocalist

Netizens and her followers responded to her song, with some saying it's a nice song and others congratulating her

Mpho Wabadimo dropped her first song, 'Bonga'. Image: @mpho_wa_badimo

Traditional healer and reality TV star Mpho Wabadimo is the new and latest artist in town. The star has ventured into the music space and has a new song.

Mpho Wabadimo features Mlindo, the Vocalist on her new song

The reality TV star, Mphowabadimo, announced on her Instagram page that she is joining the music industry and will release her new song, Bonga.

Mpho has made headlines as she officially dropped her first new song on Friday, 10 November 2023 and featured Mlindo, the Vocalist, on it. The Big Brother Mzansi winner posted on social media that the song is available on all digital streaming platforms (DSP).

She captioned her post:

"Ithonga Livumile. 10/11/23. B O N G A. Available on all your digital platforms."

Netizens respond to Mpho Wabadimo's new song

Shortly after Mpho Wabdimo shared on her social media page that she had finally dropped her highly-anticipated song, Bonga, her fans and followers couldn't wait to listen to it and give her feedback.

Netizens have reviewed the song as they flooded her comment section with their honest opinions about the song, and some congratulated her:

nesethu245 praised her:

"The Queen of Many Blessings and Talents, I'm proud of you, baby. Congratulations livume ngemoeka idlozi."

zamamtshali8 said:

"Thokoza Gogo, I agree the song is nice."

vuyelwa_vumvum applauded her:

"You did an amazing job, and you really surprised a lot of people. I'm super proud of you, Queen."

tibi.kazi shared:

"Congratulations again, sthandwa sam."

nomfundo_ncube praised her:

"So proud of you, baby, I’ve had the song on repeat since 5."

z._z_w_a_n_e mentioned:

"This song is everything."

thickleeyonce replied:

"You did that."

thando_magubs responded:

"It’s a banger!"

Mpho Wabadimo celebrates 7 years as a healer

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Mpho Wabadimo celebrated seven years as Gogo Nkomoiyahlaba.

The Big Brother Mzansi winner took to her Instagram to mark the important day for her spiritual journey. Her fans on social media saluted her day with spiritual greetings and praises, congratulating her on the difficult work.

