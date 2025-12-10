South African legendary Pantsula icon Buru Mohlabane has sadly passed away at the age of 42

The late community leader died in a tragic accident on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, in Katlehong

Mohlabane was the co-director of the award-winning Via Katlehong Dance Group

Pantsula star Buru Mohlabane died in a tragic accident. Image: @burumohlabane1

Source: Instagram

Bathong, sad news never stops hitting the South African industry hard this year. Recently, it was announced that the legendary Pantsula icon Buru Mohlabane had met his untimely death, leaving many saddened.

Just a month after the popular actor Jonathan Pienaar, who starred on Binnelanders, Generations, and Yizo Yizo, passed away, the co-director of Via Katlehong Dance Group also died in a tragic accident on Wednesday, 3 December 2025.

According to Daily Sun, Mohlabane was only 42 when he passed away and had just returned home from his international trip. It was also mentioned that his death took place in Katlehong near the Angus train station.

The family spokesperson and Mohlabane's younger brother, Tshepo, who is also a dancer, choreographer and director, told the publication how they lost a leader, someone who impacted many lives. He further mentioned that the family is struggling to come to terms with his untimely death.

"We lost a brother and father, and also a community leader, who taught many people, both local and international, Pantsula. Sadly, he passed away before he could host a traditional ceremony to celebrate his achievement in the industry. The family is still in shock. We were looking forward to the ceremony, but tragedy took his life," Tshepo said.

With over 20 years in the entertainment industry, the man who discovered him and his talent in the early 1990s, David Mahlaba, was also touched by his death, and he noted that the industry as a whole had one of its brightest talents.

Mahlaba said:

"Buru stood out from day one, disciplined, humbled and a natural leader. I took him from the streets of Nhlapo and watched him grow into a world-class performer. He was a mentor. A choreographer and a cultural torchbearer. On stage, he was unstoppable and off stage, he was gentle and loved working with the youth."

The industry mourns Buru Mohlabane's death. Image: @burumohlabane1

Source: Instagram

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi mourns Dr SD Gumbi's death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who previously made headlines when he partied with Sol Phenduka, has bid farewell to Dr SD Gumbi. The former politician turned radio personality, who recently joined Power FM, says Dr Gumbi's passing shatters him. The Power FM radio personality took to his X account on Monday, 14 July, to bid farewell to Dr SD Gumbi.

Daily Sun reported that the Ukhozi FM legend, who was popularly known for his phrase "U-Amen Asekhona", died on Monday, 14 July 2025, after a long illness. The 66-year-old had reportedly been ill for some time, was wheelchair-bound, and had his leg amputated.

"I have received the most devastating news. Dr SD Gumbi has passed on. Death is so greedy, though. My heart is shattered," Ndlozi said.

Source: Briefly News