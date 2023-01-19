After teasing Mzansi for some time on social media, Metro FM has finally shared the exciting news for the awards fans and music stars

The radio station announced that the Metro FM Music Awards, also known as MMAs, are coming back this year after a five-year break

Fans have since shared mixed reactions, one person said: "I hope that they have changed how they used to run them"

Metro FM Music Awards finally returns. Images: @METROFMSA

Source: Twitter

The mighty Metro FM released a statement yesterday, January 18, announcing the return of the Metro FM Music Awards (MMAs).

The station shared that the awards ceremony will take place on April 29, in the City of Mbombela, Mpumalanga and will be broadcasted live on SABC1, SABC Plus and Metro FM’s YouTube channel.

"This year’s awards are designed to stimulate interest by unearthing talent and promoting development," read the statement.

The statement also revealed that the submissions for this year's MMAs, are open as of today, January 19. They will be closing next month on February 29.

Nada Wotshela, the Group Executive for SABC Radio said they are excited to bring back the awards, adding:

"This event has grown to be embraced by the industry and surely has made an indelible mark, hence the demand for it remained high even at the time of its short break."

Fans react to the Metro FM Music Awards return.

The last time fans enjoyed the MMAs was in 2017. The awards were meant to return in 2019, but the pandemic changed everything. After Metro FM made the big announcement on Twitter, fans took to the comments section to react and here are a few reactions.

@oscarzwe responded:

"I can't wait to watch the awards."

@KitsoDaKit said:

"I hope that they have changed how they used to run them. I hope that they will be fair to all artists."

@GomolemoLesabe said:

"Woah Metro FM Music Awards are back?"

@Lisher_Rayze:

"So the METRO FM Music Awards are back… Interesting!"

