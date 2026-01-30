Lorcia Cooper stars in the new Afrikaans telenovela Paradys , premiering on SABC 2 on 23 February 2026 at 19:00

Gail Mabalane headlines the new drama series Pimville , set to debut on the same channel on 9 February 2026 at 21:00

The two high-profile actresses are heading separate projects as part of SABC 2’s refreshed 2026 lineup under the #OurStories banner

Mzansi is buzzing with excitement after SABC 2 announced two brand-new telenovelas launching in February 2026, each led by one of the country’s most respected actresses.

Lorcia Cooper, who returned to etv's soon-wrapping-up show, Scandal!, a few years ago, takes the lead in Paradys, a brand-new Afrikaans-language telenovela that promises rich storytelling rooted in local culture and family dynamics.

The show premieres on Monday, 23 February 2026 at 19:00, giving viewers a fresh primetime drama to look forward to.

Meanwhile, Gail Mabalane stars in Pimville, a gripping new telenovela set to debut earlier on Monday, 9 February 2026 at 21:00. The series is expected to explore contemporary South African themes with the emotional depth and strong performances Mabalane is known for.

SABC 2 refreshes its storytelling slate

Both productions form part of SABC 2’s #NewEra strategy, which focuses on delivering authentic, relatable stories that reflect the lives and experiences of South Africans.

The channel’s #LiveInEveryBeat campaign continues to emphasise diverse voices, languages and narratives, with these two shows serving as the first major launches of the year.

Lorcia Cooper, celebrated for her commanding presence in roles across television and film, brings her signature intensity to Paradys. Gail Mabalane, who has been nominated for Africa Choice Awards for successful acting elsewhere, is set to anchor Pimville with the same gravitas.

Lorcia Cooper's rise to the big screen

Lorcia Cooper's transition into acting came around 2000 when she landed a major role in the e.tv youth drama soapie Backstage, set in a performing arts school.

She played Charmaine (often noted as Charmaine Jacobs), and importantly, she also served as a choreographer for the show.

This dual role marked her breakthrough into television acting and made her a recognisable face in South African entertainment.

Backstage was popular in the early 2000s and gave her a solid entry point, shifting her from primarily dance-focused work to on-screen acting.

How did Gail Mabalane venture into acting?

Gail Mabalane's breakthrough came in 2010 when she auditioned for season six of Idols South Africa, advancing to the Top 10 finalists.

Although she was the first eliminated from the Top 10 after performing P!nk's Please Don't Leave Me, the national exposure promoted her vocal ability, stage presence, and appeal.

With virtually no prior professional acting experience, this platform caught the eye of casting directors and directly propelled her into auditions for television roles, marking a pivotal shift from music and modelling toward on-screen acting.

