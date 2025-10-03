In a viral video, a young boy confidently holds a fast-moving corn snake for the first time, showing fearlessness and curiosity and leaving followers impressed and amused

Corn snakes are non-venomous constrictors, often mistaken for venomous snakes due to their striking appearance, and they are known for their calm nature

The video sparked a range of reactions, from laughter to playful debates about snakes in the home, and even joking about using corn snakes for pest control

In a heartwarming Facebook video, a young boy shows off his bravery as he holds a fast-moving corn snake.

A child plays with a corn snake as his father shows it's not scary or poisonous. Image: @﻿SamukeloShabane /Facebook

Source: Facebook

This video shows this child confidently holding the harmless reptile, which is known for its calm nature. The caption reads:

“This was his 1st time trying to hold such a fast-moving snake. Don’t worry, guys, this is just a corn snake. It’s completely harmless to people, including young kids like him.”

The video posted on 24 September 2025 has attracted a wave of attention, with some followers expressing amusement at the boy's courage and others commenting on the child's natural comfort around snakes, likely influenced by growing up in a household familiar with them.

What is a corn snake?

According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, corn snakes are non-venomous. Recognisable by their slender bodies and striking orange, brown, yellow or red in colour, they are often mistaken for venomous snakes. Despite their somewhat intimidating appearance, corn snakes are shy, non-aggressive, and completely harmless to humans.

These snakes play an important role in controlling rodent populations, helping to prevent crop damage and the spread of diseases. Typically living 10 to 15 years in the wild, corn snakes are popular pets due to their calm nature and manageable size.

Corn snakes are red in certain regions of the world. In South Africa they are brown, but they have the same pattern. Image: McDonald Wildlife Photography Inc. /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Children often show no fear

Samukelo_Shabane regularly posts snake content and shared the video capturing the child's innocent curiosity and calmness, serving as a reminder that not all fears are universal. Whether it's the fascination with reptiles or the nurturing environment he has grown up in, the clip is a great example of how children's perspectives can shape our understanding of the world.

Thebe Mathebe commented:

"Perfect 👌👌🫶🫶💕💞"

Bukiwe Jaxa said:

"Samukelo_Shabane hahha get it man."

Khanya Lolly Jake Joubert wrote:

"This is a new snake 🐍"

Mduduzi Nkosi stated:

"Your snakes are so docile...😍😍"

Wendy Lebese wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣HE'S SO CUTE! KIDS INDEED FEAR WHAT WE FEAR, YOU CAN TELL HE GREW UP AROUND YOU ❤️"

Mazokulunga Magwaza stated:

"We need such snakes all over JHB to control rats 🐀 The government should look into this ✊🏾"

Samukelo_Shabane answered:

"Mazokulunga Magwaza 😅That’s impossible... It’s better to have rats than snakes around."

Watch the Facebook video below:

