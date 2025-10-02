A group of baboons surprised locals when they entered a house and ran away with desserts, leaving viewers amused

The moment showed how wildlife often interacts with humans, especially in homes near natural habitats

Online reactions turned the clip into a viral talking point, with many laughing at the baboons’ bold behaviour

South Africans laughed and shook their heads after watching baboons confidently steal desserts from an unsuspecting household.

On 29 June 2025, musician and Instagram user Karen Zoid posted a video on Instagram showing an unusual home invasion in South Africa. In the clip, a group of men were relaxing indoors when baboons suddenly entered through an open door. The animals headed straight for the table, grabbed a plate of lemon meringue dessert, and made a quick getaway. The unexpected encounter left everyone stunned as the baboons tucked into the stolen food outside.

The video gave viewers a clear look into how wildlife often interacts with humans in suburban areas. Baboons are known to be opportunistic, and with homes near their territories, incidents like this are becoming more common. Many online users remarked on how bold the animals were, even managing to balance the plates as if they knew what they were doing.

Wildlife chaos turns to viral comedy

The clip quickly went viral as people shared it across platforms. Within days, thousands had engaged with it, with comments ranging from disbelief to laughter at how smoothly the baboons executed their 'heist.' The post was reshared multiple times, fuelling more conversations around the unpredictability of living close to wildlife in South Africa.

Reactions to the video were largely amused, with many South Africans calling it both hilarious and frightening. Some joked about how the baboons seemed to know exactly what they wanted, while others highlighted the challenges of keeping doors open in areas where wildlife roams freely.

Mzansi reacted to the video

Veebecool wrote:

"This absolutely made my day. This happened to me when I was staying in Hermanus. The victim was a carrot cake, though. 😂"

Blackswanza said:

"Not the lemon meringue! 🤣"

Melanerademeyer wrote:

"Ons het in daardie einste huis oorgebly in Pringle. My seun was histeries toe Kees by die kombuisvenster sit en loer. Ons was gewaarsku, moenie die deur oopmaak nie, hulle gryp alles. Ons was toe maar kluisenaars in 'n beautiful huis met amazing views."

Theresastrauss18 commented:

"'My lemon meringue…. my lemon meringue …. Ai tog'… 😂 Gaan kry maar vir jou nog enetjie by Die Spens wanneer jy terug is in Melkbos @therealbenfrancis."

Chalmain_ wrote:

"Gelukkig het hulle goeie tafel maniere. 😂"

Aratowershq wrote:

"At least they didn’t waste any! Licked up every last morsel! 😂😂😂"

Lieslcharmainehastings commented:

"Don't leave the door open, they thought they were invited in."

Denise_bornmann wrote:

"Ag nee hul is baie stout moet verplaas word in ander berge dit gaan net erger word."

Check out the Instagram video below:

