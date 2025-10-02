A crèche owner shared a delightful video of a luxury pamper day she hosted for the toddlers in her care, treating them to massages and facials

The adorable clip was shared on the video streaming platform, TikTok, gaining massive views and comments from an amused and envious online community

Social media users were charmed by the toddlers’ pampered state, with many joking that they wished the crèche accepted grown-up 'babies'

A preschool owner’s video showcasing a luxurious pamper day for her young learners became an instant hit on social media.

The adorable clip, shared by TikTok user @ua.mahle, gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who shared a wave of laughter and lighthearted envy.

The video provides a glimpse into the crèche, where the toddlers, some still drinking bottle milk, are being treated to a full spa experience. The babies are seen receiving gentle back and foot massages. The pampering continues with a children's facial and even professional nail treatment.

Toddlers are treated to a spa day

The little boys are seen sitting patiently in their chairs, awaiting their foot rub and pedicure, showing remarkable composure. The scene sums up a joyful and relaxed atmosphere, making the case that the children are truly living their best lives.

SA loves the toddlers' spa day

The comments section was flooded with reactions from social media users who were entertained. Many viewers jokingly asked if the crèche accepts 'grown toddlers,' specifically mentioning ages ranging from 27 to 47. This playful response highlighted the contrast between the children’s carefree life and the busy reality of adult viewers.

Some said they finally understood why their children were always keen to go to preschool, even on weekends. Others humorously argued that children were real winners in life, noting that the young ones were the only ones enjoying a life of luxury and leisure.

User @Sthulile Mdletshe teased:

"Hi there! Quick question, do you offer a boarding school option for toddlers? You know, something that runs Monday through to college? I'm asking for a very tired friend."

User @RefilweM commented:

"No wonder my daughter wants to go to creche even on weekends😅."

User @Mologadi Mamaila Ann joked:

"Do you take those who failed creche?? I am a 29-year-old toddler 😫."

User @Eki teased:

"I really need to attend this crèche, my supervisor says I behave like a baby 💖💞. I will be there tomorrow."

User @SheBeThatPrettyMf added:

"The Crurro of créches."

User@Happy-rabbit said:

"I understand Cocomelons' shame. ABC, 123 and colouring the sky green and water purple is exhausting. If anyone needs this, it's them."

