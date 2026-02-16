Viral Snake Rescue in Riebeek Kasteel Toilet Leaves South Africans Stunned

A local snake catcher in Riebeek Kasteel was called out to deal with an unusual intruder in a residential property

The incident quickly gained attention online, with social media users reacting to the snake rescue and sharing their own experiences

The event highlighted the challenges faced by professional snake catchers and sparked widespread curiosity about wildlife encounters

Residents of Riebeek Kasteel were left both shocked and amused after a local snake catcher was called out to deal with a slithery intruder in a most unusual place, a toilet.

A snake catcher caught a reptile in a toilet and posed in a picture. Image: Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control

The incident, which unfolded over lunchtime, quickly drew attention on social media since it was posted on 13 February 2026 under the Facebook handle Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control, where pictures of the snake and the rescue operation were shared online.

According to the post, Caroline, the renowned Riebeek Kasteel snake catcher, was initially called to remove the snake, but after five hours of attempting the catch, she requested additional assistance.

The dramatic encounter was captured in a series of images, which were captioned:

"Caroline the Riebeek Kasteel snake catcher, was called out for a snake in the toilet over lunch, and later called for my help after 5 hours of trying. The video will follow later of the nasty catch 🤦🏻‍♂️😬😳. Tonight, everyone is shooting on the grass again after the video."

The posts quickly went viral, with locals and social media users commenting on both the unusual location of the snake and the persistence required to safely capture it.

The captions suggested that the snake, which had caused considerable stress for its unwitting victim, was eventually removed, though the full video of the capture had not yet been released at the time of posting.

Community members also noted that after the ordeal, attention turned to other areas around the property, as residents prepared for additional filming on the grass, likely capturing more interactions with wildlife in the area.

This incident showcased the unexpected challenges faced by professional snake catchers, especially when reptiles find their way into domestic spaces. It also unveiled the fascination social media users have with unusual wildlife encounters, particularly when combined with a touch of local humour.

As the full video of the toilet snake capture becomes available, it is expected to draw even more attention, giving viewers an up-close look at the tricky work involved in handling snakes safely while entertaining a curious online audience.

SA reacts to snake catcher rescue

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the snake rescue mission, saying:

Natalie Jacobs shared:

"You're not going to believe me...a year ago we went away to Langebaan...I was so scared to go into the bathroom out of fear of seeing something like this. I was terrified to say the least, that I didn't enjoy the rest of the holiday."

Alveda Erasmus expressed:

"Best to leave the toilet lid down after use."

Lorraine Heneke wrote:

"Here at our place, there are no snakes, but every time I have to use the toilet, I first peek very nicely before I sit down, all because of the kind of videos I see on Facebook."

Suzette Kruger stated:

"No man, Jaws in the pool all over again... ( maybe a little ahead of your time)."

A massive snake held by an expert was captured in a photo. Image: Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control

