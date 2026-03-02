Robert Marawa publicly criticised the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, accusing them of targeting residents with night-time roadblocks

Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa had a few choice words for the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department after posting about his experience during their night patrols.

Marawa, an outspoken public figure on issues ranging from the recent water crisis in Gauteng to matters such as the Madlanga Commission and the Ad Hoc Committee on criminal infiltration into the SAPS, once again stirred debate online. His latest remarks followed the Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, 28 February 2026, and resonated with many South Africans.

In a post shared on X on Sunday, 1 March, Marawa wrote:

“Who is in charge of this terrorist organisation called JMPD that terrorises innocent Johannesburg residents every single night with their illegal breathalysers in every corner but are nowhere to be seen when real crime happens during the day!!”

Social media reaction to Robert Marawa’s JMPD comments

The comments drew mixed reactions from social media users. Some agreed with his sentiments, while others pushed back.

@StapuraDlamini wrote:

“Drinking and driving is a serious criminal offence, Ta Rob. Let’s give credit where it is due.”

@ModisaWaDinku added:

“But it’s every month-end, Rob. They’re everywhere and the derby just makes it worse.”

@phillibecks commented:

“Is there any problem with checking if you are driving while drunk? It’s their duty. I think here we are insulting them for no reason. If they don’t do it and drinkers cause accidents, we will blame them again. I don’t agree with you here, Rob. Let’s be fair.”

@Malatjie_ posted:

“You wrote this at 02:34 and call JMPD a terrorist organisation for carrying out their duties? Label their breathalysers illegal? Label drinking and driving as a less serious offence, not deserving of the effort? You might need to consider deleting this.”

@jshimange alleged:

“There is a duo operating along the Midrand route who approach motorists in a confrontational manner. They scan vehicle registration details, disclose personal information to intimidate drivers, and misuse their uniform to exert undue authority.''

MMC clarifies JMPD's legal mandate and anti-corruption measures

The City of Johannesburg’s MMC for Public Safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, responded to Marawa’s criticism by outlining the legal mandate of JMPD.

According to the MMC, the department operates under the South African Police Service Amendment Act and carries out three core functions, namely crime prevention, traffic law enforcement and law enforcement. Roadblocks targeting drunk driving fall within the traffic enforcement mandate and form part of a broader crime prevention strategy aimed at reducing road fatalities and related offences.

Addressing concerns about Cash In Transit robberies, the MMC stated that such serious crimes primarily fall under the jurisdiction of the South African Police Service. However, JMPD roadblocks and visible policing initiatives are intended to support and deter criminal activity.

The MMC further encouraged members of the public to formally report any suspected misconduct, corruption or extortion involving JMPD officers through official hotlines. Citing the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, the statement noted that individuals in positions of authority are legally obliged to report suspected corruption.

The response concluded by calling for constructive engagement, emphasising the importance of accountability while also recognising officers who are lawfully carrying out their duties in the interest of public safety.

