South Africa officially declared neutrality in the US-Iran war, but the country’s long-standing ties to Iran might put its relationship with Washington under a strain

The conflict has already killed hundreds of people across the Middle East, with Iranian missiles striking targets in Dubai, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Israel

Analysts warn that disruption to global oil supply routes could drive up fuel and food costs in South Africa at an already difficult economic time

A South African content creator explained to his followers exactly where Mzansi stands as the world watches a full-scale war unfold in the Middle East.

South African TikToker, Tim Morrel shared his thoughts about Mzansi stance on the Israel-US-Iran war. Images: @timmorrel

On 1 March 2026, TikToker @timmorrel posted a video breaking down South Africa’s stance on the US-Israel-Iran conflict. The war officially kicked off on 28 February 2026 after the United States and Israel launched coordinated military strikes on Iran. The operation was codenamed Epic Fury by the US Department of Defense. It was aimed at regime change and claimed the life of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei within hours of the first strikes.

Tim Morrel explained the growing casualties and what the country’s official position actually means for ordinary South Africans.

South Africa treads carefully

South Africa’s response to the conflict has been deliberately vague. President Cyril Ramaphosa called on the international community to redouble efforts around adherence to international law. This was with reference to Article 51 of the UN Charter.

When Israel struck Iran in June 2025, South Africa expressed concern and called for maximum restraint. Mzansi officials raised issues of sovereignty, international law, and the protection of civilians.

The war is bigger than it looks

Tensions between Iran and the United States had been escalating since January 2026. When Iranian officials warned they were ready for war, the US began amassing military assets in the region at levels not seen since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

The strikes on 28 February changed everything. Israel’s air force dropped more than 1,200 munitions across 24 of Iran’s 31 provinces. Iran’s IRGC launched retaliatory attacks on 27 US military bases across the Middle East, as well as Israeli military facilities.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

Briefly News compiled a series of comments from concerned South Africans below.

@Carla️😝 commented:

“Can South Africa just mind their business?😭”

@jack said:

“Ramaphosa must just stay quiet.”

@Laine wrote:

“Maybe it's a sign for South Africa to take our military seriously and hand it over to more capable individuals.”

@Thuba Clinton said:

“If they want to prove a point, they can just take Cupcakes and his friends. We’re fine.😭🤞🏿”

@Aero commented:

“Finally! Our government being useless is actually good for once.💔”

The Islamic IRIB building after Iranian authorities said it was targeted in the attacks. Image: Fatemeh Bahrami

