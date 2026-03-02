Iran's state broadcaster, Press TV, provided an update on Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei's wife following the attack on the country

Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei's wife has passed away following the attack on Iran.

IRAN – The wife of Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei has succumbed to her injuries.

Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, the wife of the deceased Iranian supreme leader, was injured during the strikes on the country by the United States and Israel. The strikes, which began on Saturday 28 February 2026, claimed the life of Ayatollah Khamenei and several of his family members.

The late supreme leader’s daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law and son-in-law were also killed in the attack, according to the reports.

Khamenei’s wife becomes the latest casualty

On 2 March 2026, Iran’s media confirmed that Bagherzadeh died after she was injured during the recent air strike. Iran’s state broadcaster, Press TV, reported said that she had “attained martyrdom”.

There are no further details about the status of Khamenei’s six children. Khamenei had four sons, Mostafa, Mojtaba, Masoud, and Meysam, and two daughters, Boshra and Hoda. Despite his status as the country’s supreme leader, the Ayatollah’s children kept a low profile and rarely appeared in public.

He also had seven grandchildren in total, but very little is known about them.

