Pope Leo XIV weighed in on the escalating violence in the Middle East following the attack on Iran by the United States and Israel

Iran has retaliated to the attacks, which killed its Supreme Leader, by attacking the fossil-fuel-rich countries of the Persian Gulf

The first America-born Pope warned the US President Donald Trump about further bloodshed in the area following the attacks

Pope Leo XIV issued a strong message to US President Donald Trump over the attacks in Iran. Image: Alessandra Benedetti/ Mandel Ngan

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

VATICAN - Pope Leo XIV has weighed in on the military action in the Middle East, expressing concern over the escalating violence.

The Middle East has been thrust into conflict following air strikes on Iran by the United States of America and Israel. The air strikes were launched on 28 February 2026. In response, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at the fossil-fuel-rich countries of the Persian Gulf, home to several US military bases.

At least four people have been killed, and more than 100 were injured in the attacks across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

What did the Pope say?

Speaking at the Vatican on Sunday, 1 March 2026, Pope Leo sent a strong message to US President Donald Trump, raising concern about the military actions in the Middle East.

'I am following with deep concern what is happening in the Middle East and in Iran during this tumultuous time.

“Stability and peace are not achieved through mutual threats, nor through the use of weapons, which sow destruction, suffering, and death, but only through reasonable, sincere, and responsible dialogue,” Pope Leo added.

The Pope made the comments just after Donald Trump promised to continue attacking Iran with a ‘force that has never been seen before'. Trump made the threat after the Iranian regime promised to get revenge for the death of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran was targeted by air strikers by the US and Israel. Image: Mahsa

Source: Getty Images

Pope Leo warns of further bloodshed

The Holy Father, who is the first-ever American-born Pope, also warned that there would be further large-scale bloodshed if the escalation in violence continued.

He called on all parties involved to stop the spiral of violence before it became an irreparable abyss.

'May diplomacy recover its role and may the good of peoples be promoted, peoples who long for peaceful coexistence founded on justice. And let us continue to pray for peace,” the Holy Father said.

South Africa calls for dialogue after US and Israeli strikes

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa called for urgent dialogue and maximum restraint amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The South African president stressed that anticipatory self-defence was not permitted under the United Nations Charter and urged all parties to comply with international law.

Ramaphosa said that sustainable peace could only be achieved through inclusive negotiations and intensified mediation efforts, not military confrontation.

