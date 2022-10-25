Reinstated Executive Mayor Mpho Phalaste won big on Tuesday, 25 October, when the Gauteng High Court ruled her ousting was unlawful

The power plays have not ended, however, as opposition parties are still gunning for her position

The Al Jama-ah party and its cohorts plan to convene another special sitting where they will once again attempt to dethrone Phalatse

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG -Mpho Phalatse has been vindicated after the Gauteng High Court proved she was right for insisting she was still the mayor of Johannesburg.

Opposition parties have vowed to unseat Executive mayor Mpho Phalatse before the end of next week. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The court ruled on Tuesday, 25 October, that the motion of no confidence that effectively ousted Phalatse on 30 September was unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

Judge Raylene Keightley, who handed down the judgement, also found that the decision to elect Dada Morero, executive mayor of Johannesburg, was also unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

According to News24, Judge Keightly's ruling effectively reinstated Phalaste as the executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Phalatse welcomed the judgment saying it served as a warning to megalomaniac politicians who wanted to loot state resources.

The national chairperson of ActionSA, Michael Beaumont, issued his own warning. Beaumont acknowledged the judgement was a vital correction of an unlawful process by the African Nation Congress.

However, the ActionSA chair added that the underlying dynamics of instability that led to the coalition's collapse had yet to be addressed. Beaumont warned that the return of the DA-led government might not last long because of this instability, News24 reported.

As if echoing Beaumont's warnings Thapelo Amad, the former MMC for Development Planning under Morero, claimed Phalatse would be unseated by the end of next week.

The former MMC claimed the Al Jama-ah party and its cohorts would convene another special council meeting to dethrone Phalatse.

South Africans react to the battle for power in Johannesburg

Mzansi weighed in on the struggle for power in Johannesburg on social media.

Here are some comments:

@nokie555 said:

"Democracy in action."

@KevinKevcorrect commented:

"Go away ANC. The ANC leaves a trail of destruction and corruption in its wake. Vote for prosperity. Vote DA."

@JosVenter added:

"It's all party politics and power struggles. Political instability and immaturity was, is, and will forever be the downfall of this country."

Gayton McKenzie says officials should spend money fixing pools instead of “unnecessary” travelling

In another story, Briefly News reported that Patriot Alliance (PA) leader and Central Karoo district mayor Gayton McKenzie believes that more work should be put into municipalities.

The politician reopened a municipal pool in Beaufort West, Western Cape and believed that other officials should use money meant for travelling to provide services.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News