City of Johannesburg Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse did not have a great day back at work after she was reinstated

Phalatse wanted to hit the ground running after the Gauteng High Court declared her ousting unlawful; however, the locks to her office were changed

South Africans are adamant that Phalatse's days are over, and she should not get too comfortable as the mayor of Joburg

JOHANNESBURG - Recently reinstated City of Johannesburg Dr Mpho Phalatse's first day back at work did not go as planned. Phalatse found that she was locked out of her office when she arrived at work on Wednesday, 26 October.

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse, locked out of mayoral office

Source: Getty Images

Phalatse was reinstated on Tuesday, 25 October, after the Gauteng High Court declared that her removal was unlawful and invalid.

According to TimesLIVE, the Joburg mayor could not get into her office because the locks were changed, and she did not have the keys.

"I don’t have the keys but I have asked my people to sort it out urgently so that the MMCs and myself can go back to work with our teams," said Phalatse.

Phalatse stated that she and 9 out of 10 Mayoral Committee of Councillors would hit the ground running and had their first meeting on Tuesday night.

In a recent statement, Phalatse says that the illegal mayoral committee did not have a meeting since their appointment after the multi-party collapsed.

Phalatse also stated that the first order of business would be to fill up vacancies and deal with corruption allegations.

South Africans weigh in

@ThabsMthiyzo said:

"Will Dada get a salary for 25days spent in office?"

@bizzahdegeneral said:

"You don’t have numbers wena Mpho, the Council will still reconvene and remove you, Your excitement is premature. These positions are always determined by numbers."

@ChristopherMpk said:

"They are still planning on removing you. Unless you bring back the coalition and get some understanding with the EFF, then a motion of no-confidence is pending."

@nkosijhb said:

"If only @Our_DA and @helenzille would let you run the municipality based on your plans to manage the coalition but ke, but this is just an exercise in futility to be going back to mayorship."

@NqobileMhlongo said:

"Count your few days in that office. The motion of no confidence will still be tabled, guess what you need the votes of the party that your madam @HellenZille refers to as racist & not needing votes. So Nono, wena uyahamba mark my words. November won't end with you as a Mayor."

ANC believes it can “legally” regain control of City of Joburg says it has numbers to oust Mayor Mpho Phalatse

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress (ANC) is confident it will regain control in the City of Johannesburg.

The ruling party was ousted from power in the city after Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Mpho Phalatse received a court ruling that declared her removal as mayor of the city last month as unlawful.

The ANC’s Dada Morero took over her position but has since been unseated after the court ruled that the takeover was also unlawful.

