Gauteng Premier Panyaza is convinced that the e-toll system will become a thing of the past soon

Lesufi says the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana will make an announcement during his mid-term budget speech

South Africans are hoping that e-tolls will be finally scrapped; however, some are questioning how the government will make money

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is adamant that the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana will announce the scrapping of e-tolls during his mid-term budget speech.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the end is near for the e-tolling system in Gauteng. Images: Sharon Seretlo & Stephane De Sakutin

Source: Getty Images

Lesufi stated that he is confident the minister will permanently close the e-toll chapter.

Speaking on eNCA, Lesufi stated the Gauteng provincial government has had many robust discussions with the ministry of finance about e-tolls and says they presented their case really well.

"Well, we are convinced that it will be a moment of truth. That decisive moment is whether we will know we have e-tolls or not. We have put a very strong case argument as the province."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"We have entered into robust debates with the ministry of finance and Sanral, and where we are, we very convinced that the minister will be on our side," said Lesufi.

The Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula also believes that Godongwana will discuss the e-toll system on Wednesday, 26 October, in Parliament, reports The Citizen.

However, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) chief executive Wayne Duvenage noted scrapping e-tolls would not necessarily be good news. He stated that the ministry might try to increase the fuel levy because they are desperate for money.

Here's what South Africans have to say:

@_bsspotter1 said:

"This one knows whats coming, so he positions himself favourably before the announcement. Tsek."

@gwele_zola said:

"Where will he get the money to pay off the debt?"

@gwejisto said:

"Premier, we will hold you to that as you are fully aware of the status quo on E-Tolls. It is the Province that must take a stand as not national. It is the ANC that must take a stand and not the minister."

@GeoObserver said:

"Only have e-tolls for heavy vehicles."

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula says Etolls will be scrapped but South Africans will still have to pay

Briefly News previously reported that Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula says the decision on the continuation of e-tolls in the Gauteng province has already been taken by Cabinet, but a formal announcement will be made in February 2022.

Mbalula says the Cabinet decided to scrap the e-tolling scheme, however the National Treasury halted the implementation of the decision.

“When we went to Cabinet, a decision was taken. When it was supposed to be implemented to scrap the e-tolls, Treasury said ‘No, wait’,” said Mbalula.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News