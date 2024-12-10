Pretoria Girls High School SGB Case Against Education Department Struck of the Roll
- The Pretoria High Court has temporarily struck the case between the Gauteng Department of Education and Pretoria High School for Girls off the roll
- The School Governing Body took the Department to court recently after it declined to release the full racism report
- The School Governing Body's legal team asked Judge Mandlenkosi Motha to recuse himself after statements he made regarding the case
PRETORIA—The Pretoria High School for Girls' School Governing Body has requested that the judge presiding over their case against the Gauteng Department of Education recuse himself.
SGB case struck off the roll
According to SABC News, the Pretoria High Court has temporarily struck the case off the roll after the SGB's legal team demanded that presiding judge Mandlenkosi Motha recuse himself over allegedly making utterances alluding to the political aspects of the case.
SGB doesn't trust the judge
The SGB believes that because Motha uttered the remarks, he could not handle the case objectively. The Department of Education announced that it will not release the full report into alleged racism at the Pretoria High School for Girls.
The MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, said the Department declined to release the full report because there are personal details the Department wants to protect. He said the Department could release a revised report version that does not reveal the witnesses' private information.
12 learners suspended
Allegations of racism have plagued the school since a group of learners were suspended for allegedly opening a WhatsApp group where they shared racially-charged statements. The Department found that the senior staff members were reportedly involved in systemic racism and racially discriminatory behaviour.
Shaun Stylist was allegedly racially victimised
