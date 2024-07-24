Pretoria High School for Girls has suspended a dozen learners following allegations of racism and bullying

The department said aggrieved students complained about unaddressed bullying and racism as well as preferential treatment

The school’s SGB would hold disciplinary hearings for the implicated pupils while the department would probe the involved staff

Pretoria High School for Girls has suspended a dozen learners after the latest racism allegations levelled against some staff and students. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

Pretoria High School for Girls is embroiled in another hair-raising scandal after the school suspended a dozen learners. The move follows a recent expose about a group of white pupils who allegedly created a WhatsApp group to berate black learners.

Anti-black WhatsApp group

A statement released by Gauteng’s Education Department said the messages in the group were peppered with racial connotations, micro-aggressions and complaints about black learners.

The department said after the Tshwane South District was informed about a planned protest, officials met with the affected learners on 19 July 2024, which revealed a litany of issues. The concerns included alleged racism and bullying going unaddressed by school management or the principal, as well as alleged preferential treatment and selective application of the code of conduct, which allegedly favoured white learners.

A dozen learners suspended

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said that in response to the allegations, the school suspended 12 learners implicated in the racist acts:

“The school governing body immediately suspended all implicated learners, and their disciplinary hearing is scheduled to take place on 30 and 31 July 2024."

Mabona said the district launched a probe into all the mentioned allegations, including those against school employees.

Pretoria High School for Girls made headlines in 2016 and again in 2020 when pupils protested against a hair policy they claimed was anti-black.

Mzansi shares its views on alleged racism

Many social media users called for the department and school to take decisive action against the learners and staff found guilty of racism and take further steps to avoid such instances in the future.

Mikateko Pudyane said:

“These incidents require a full-time social worker at the school, someone who can immediately hold people accountable, record them, and report accordingly.”

Trey Zile Tseole added:

“I hope this will be harsh punishment, not soft, regardless of skin colour.”

Muhammad Ameen Khan explained:

“Our society will never change until our leaders and adults become better role models to guide future generations. Racism will recur until we, as adults and leaders, can change our perception of our fellow brothers and sisters. Quality leaders are too few to ensure this change. We don't need policies and laws—we need to be better parents in society.”

Mike Letsoalo Mtshali commented:

“After suspension, let them be expelled from this school.”

Thami Ngumbela stated:

“Good. Let them go rest and learn about how to be in South Africa,”

Curro apologises for racial faux pas

In related Briefly News, the Curro Schools group apologised for sharing images depicting racial stereotypes.

A picture of a black pupil posing as a cashier while a white learner was dressed as a veterinarian fuelled an outcry on social media.

The group was previously in hot water after a video showed learners descending from a bus and being split into black-and-white queues.

