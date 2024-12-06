The offices of the Johannesburg Mayor will be moved to the Usindiso Building in Marshalltown

The building was the same building that caught fire, killing 77 people in August 2023 and resulting in an inquiry

South Africans had mixed feelings about them over, as some were happy while others were dissatisfied

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

The Mayor's office will be moved to the Usindiso Building, which burned down. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The City of Johannesburg will move the Johannesburg Mayor's office to the Usindiso Building, which burned down in August 2023.

Joburg mayor's building to move

According to eNCA, the mayor's office will move from Braamfontein to the Usindiso building in Marshalltown. Dada Morero said he wanted the office to be at the heart of inner-city rejuvenation. He said the City resolved to develop an Inner City Rejuvenation project to reclaim the inner City.

As part of the programme, he noted that it was important for the mayor and his committee to occupy a building in the centre of the problems. This will be done to experience some of the struggles the inner city experiences. The building will be renovated, and the mayor and the mayoral committee will occupy it once it is renovated. Recently, a commission of inquiry was established to investigate the fire.

South Africans debate

Netizens on Facebook had a debate about the mayor's decision.

Brighton Bee said:

"The City of Johannesburg has destroyed the Metro Centre through its incompetence, and it's unrealistic to expect proper service delivery from those who cannot manage their own properties. Whoever is in charge of the Johannesburg Property Company should be dismissed with immediate effect."

Jasmine Graaf said:'

"ANC tender."

Mvelisi Cwele said:

"This clown is still in office. Should have been kicked out the day he proposed hiring foreigners in the JMPD."

Thandi Msimang said:

"Good idea."

Purity Nomachule Smith said:

"I once slept at Usindiso while it was still a shelter."

