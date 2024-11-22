The City of Johannesburg's councillors are expected to receive a 3% salary increase after a majority voted in favour of it

Joburg's mayor, Dada Morero, is expected to receive a salary increase of R83,701 despite the current conditions of the City

South Africans were furious that the councillors would get salary hikes even though Johannesburg was not in good condition

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

SA was displeased with the amount of money Dada Morero will receive when his salary is hiked. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The City of Johannesburg's council approved a 3% salary increase for the councillors and an R83,701 increase for Dada Morero, the City's mayor.

Salary hike for councillors

According to IOL, the council held a meeting on 21 November 2024 to decide on the salary increase for councillors. Morero will earn R1,585,052, the Speaker will earn a little over R1.2 million, council members will earn R1.2 million, and part-time councillors will earn R593,610.

Opposition parties, including the Democratic Alliance and the Freedom Front Plus, rejected the proposed salary hike in a debate in which 146 out of the 249 councillors voted in favour of the hike. They believed that the move would be detrimental to the City's finances. The Patriotic Alliance and ActionSA accepted the proposed salary hikes.

Netizens not happy

South Africans on Facebook voiced their disapproval.

Owen Rolando said:

"This country is doomed to poverty and destruction under the ANC government."

Axolile Bhele April said:

"Greedy ANC government."

Lefu R Ramatla said:

"Misplaced priority!"

Johan Claassen asked:

"What about the ordinary poor citizens of the country?"

Samy Dees said:

"An increase for councillors when they got no money and many problems. Their salaries should be cut by 509% to pay off their debts."

Dada Morero apologises for JMPD suggestion

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Dada Morero apologised for suggesting that the Johannesburg Metro Police Department hire foreigners.

He suggested that this would assist the JMPD's crime-fighting efforts and received intense criticism from the public. He later retracted his statements.

Source: Briefly News