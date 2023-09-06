The DA and the ANC in the City of Johannesburg have united to approve a salary hike for the city's councillors

The pay bump comes as Johannesburg residents face tariff increases, which will see them paying significantly more for services

South Africans are debating the increase in light of the tough economy and the council's track record

JOHANNESBURG - In an unexpected move, political opponents, the Democratic Alliance and the African National Congress, have voted together in the City of Johannesburg.

The ANC and DA in Johannesburg voted for councillors, including Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, to get salary increases. Image: Darren Stewart, Oupa Bopape & JENNIFER BRUCE

Source: Getty Images

The two parties voted "yay" on a salary hike, securing notable salary increases for the metro's councillors.

Joburg mayor gets R55k increase

The move means City of Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda's yearly paycheck will shoot up to R1.5 million, a notable R55 000 increase, News24 reported.

The pay hike comes after the council approved tariff hikes, meaning Johannesburg residents will be paying 2% more for property, 9.3% more for water and sanitation, 14.97% more for electricity and 7% for refuse, Jacaranda FM reported.

The Economic Freedom Fighters vehemently opposed the increase, claiming it would widen the gap between rich and poor.

What will Joburg councillors earn?

Here's what other councillors will be earning:

Speaker: R1.2 million

MEC, MMC or whip: R1.14 million

Chairperson of oversight committee: R1.1 million

Joburg councillors' pay increase garners mixed reactions

While some believe that the councillors are getting what they are due, others criticised the move.

Below are some comments:

@_simplyenny asked:

"What are they doing that's worth that much salary?"

@Amashinga_Music criticised:

"They all agree when it comes to making themselves richer."

@thandomasanabo said:

"Sbwl to be him, especially in this economy."

@Porschephile_1 commented:

"Getting paid more for doing less is the only thing that politicians will ever agree on."

@Kgaudi63474124 pointed out:

"This means the increases aren’t performance-based as Gwamanda hasn’t been in that position for 12 months."

Joburg MMCs Kunene and Tshwaku tour hijacked CBD buildings

In another story, Briefly News reported that two Johannesburg MMCs are on a mission to close hijacked buildings in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CDB).

Transport MMC Kenny Kunene accompanied MMC for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku for a walk through Vannin Court, a dilapidated building in Hilbrow, on Tuesday, 5 September.

Speaking to the media, Tshwaku explained that he and Kunene were inspecting the building as part of Operation Namge Namhlange and Operation Restore.

