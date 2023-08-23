City of Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda faces a motion of no confidence from ActionSA due to multiple fraud allegations

ActionSA contends that Gwamanda cannot be trusted with the city's finances and accuses him of being a puppet for the ANC/EFF coalition

South Africans believe the latest motion of no confidence is proof multiparty coalitions do not work

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has barely gotten comfortable in his position and might be on his way out.

ActionSA says Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is not an ethical leader because he has been charged with corruption. Images: Sharon Seretlo & Kabelo Gwamanda/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

This comes after ActionSA tabled a motion of no confidence against Gwamanda. The young mayor was voted in April after his fellow Al Jama-ah colleague Thapelo Amad resigned as mayor before he was voted out.

ActionSA says Joburg mayor can't be trusted

According to News24, ActionSA wants the Joburg mayor because he faces several fraud allegations.

Gwamanda has been accused of running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded Soweto residents. It is also alleged that he illegally operated as a financial service provider under his funeral business, Ithemba Lama Afrika.

With the various financial crimes Gwamanda is being accused of, ActionSA says he cannot be trusted with the City's R80.9 billion. The party said it does not believe he is an ethical leader.

The motion is expected to be heard on Tuesday or Thursday next week.

ActionSA says Joburg mayor is a puppet for the ANC/EFF coalition

On top of believing that Gwamanda is not an ethical leader, ActionSA maintains that he was put in his position because he is a puppet for the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) led coalition, reports TimesLIVE.

“Since his election three months ago, ActionSA has maintained Gwamanda is a puppet mayor to do the bidding of the ANC/EFF coalition," said ActionSA.

ActionSA will try to rally other political parties in council to put the interests of Joburg residents first.

Mzansi says coalitions don't work

@Luu_Matinjwa said:

"Lol this is proof that this coalition nonsense ain't working."

@SpheDludla said:

"We have far too many serious challenges in this city to be busy squabbling over who is Mayor."

@TshepoNDitshego said:

"Multiparty coalitions don’t seem to be working in South Africa. Leaders of opposition parties should explain to their voters why this is the case."

@RoundHouseBet said:

"Eish, this country Utter chaos, and yes, only the people suffer, not the greedy, thieving politicians."

@Nyathi_nsindane said:

"I hoped this won't be the case. give the guy a year to work. I am sure this affects service delivery progress. Parties focus on this position, not the main thing."

@emmanwaneri2000 said:

"Finally! What took them so long?"

@ProfBoski said:

"What's the excitement for? The motion might be defeated. This is another politically futile exercise, instead of pushing for services, they are busy power mongering."

