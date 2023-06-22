A probe into a R500 million security contract has resulted in the suspension of Eskom's acting Security Head, Karen Pillay

There are allegations that the contract was awarded to Fidelity Services without following the proper security processes

Eskom has maintained that the power utility followed all procurement procedures in awarding the contract

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's acting Head of Security has been placed on precautionary suspension so that a probe into a multi-million security contract can be conducted unhindered.

Eskom has placed its acting security head Karen Pillay on precautionary leave. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Getty Images & @ISephara/Twitter

The investigation is related to a R500 million security contract awarded to Fidelity Services to look into coal theft in 2002, TimesLIVE reported.

It is alleged the embattled power utility did not follow the proper procurement processes.

Eskom maintains that it followed proper procurement processes

News24 reported that senior sources close to the matter claimed that Eskom's board pressed the issue to suspend Pillay. However, the acting security head has reportedly cooperated with the probe into the contract.

The power utility has maintained that the contract was awarded in adherence to procurement procedures and the National Treasury directive for emergency procurement.

SA unimpressed with Eskom security head's suspension

Below are some comments:

@Ndumiso19171328 said:

"A slap on the wrist and everything goes back to normal."

@ByronNicholas asked:

"Why not just fire her? Do the disciplinary and fire her."

@SybilMatlhako claimed:

"They will probably keep her suspended on full pay for the next 20 years."

@GrimsTwitty commented:

"Eskom is accusing Eskom of dodgy contracts, but Eskom says the contract is legit? What?!"

@AnneK62236 added:

"This proves that the Eskom board want to protect the criminals and throw out the good guys who are wanting to stop the theft."

@Sibusis12809849 questioned:

"Wait, she is being arrested for starting an investigation into corruption which they were billed 500k and she paid 250k to date."

