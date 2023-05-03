The NPA has revealed how much was offered in bribes to help Thabo Bester escape from prison

Bester allegedly offered G4S guards between R1 100 and R105 000 while CCTV oppertors were promised R2.5 million

The bail application was postponed to 11 and 12 May and all the accused were remanded into custody

BLOEMFONTEIN - Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her co-accused appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 3 May, for bail applications.

G4S warders were allegedly promised up to R105 000 to help Thabo Bester escape, while CCTV technicians were offered R2.5 million. Image: Frikkie Kapp

Source: Getty Images

NPA charges sheet reveals bribed offered in Thabo Bester escape saga

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) unveiled the litany of charges against the accused,. The charges sheet reveals how much Thabo Bester and Magudumana offered to help in Bester's prison break.

According to the sheet, G4S prison warders were offered between R1100 and R105 000 to take part in the escape, News24 reported.

While CCTV operators were allegedly promised R2.5 million to tamper with the cameras however only R40 000 payments were doled out for the prison break.

Number of accused in Thabo Bester escape case increase

The number of accused in the Thabo Bester case has increased, with former G4S control room operators Tieho Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen joining Magudumana, Senohe Matsoara, Motenyane Masukela and Teboho Lipholo in the docks, The Citizen reported.

The bail applications for the accused have been postponed to 11 and 12 May, and all the accused were remanded in custody until the next appearance.

South African shocked by bribes in Thabo Bester escape saga

Below are some comments:

@diplomatl said:

"A mere R1100 for that massive “release” plan. Now they don’t even have money for legal fees."

@bevthrills asked:

"In hard cash or via bank accounts? Surely ALL prison employees need to be scrutinised?"

@Xee_GP questioned:

"Only 40? For all that?"

@GaleMoeng1 laughed:

"They trusted a criminal"

