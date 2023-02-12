Four people were gunned down in another mass shooting in Gqeberha and many more were wounded

The victims were having fun at a house party when they were attacked by unknown gunmen hailing bullets

The police are investigating the mass shooting which is the second one that has occurred in the area in two weeks

Four people were shot dead at a house party in Gqeberha by unknown gunmen. Image: @SAPoiceService and @DailyDispatch

Source: Twitter

GQEBERHA- The police have confirmed that there has been another mass shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning in Gqeberha. The incident took place at a house party at Kwazakhele and four people were killed.

The case has been handed over to the detectives specialising in organised crime in the Eastern Cape, reported TimeLIVE.

It is reported that the police on patrol were alerted to the shooting at 12:45am by a woman who stopped the police.

Police arrive at the crime scene at the house party

When the police arrived at the scene they found that one male and three females were fatally shot and many other people were injured.

It is alleged that the victims were approached by unidentified gunmen who opened fire while they were drinking and partying at the house.

The 28-year-old homeowner was killed during the attack. The police have made no arrests and the motive is unknown.

At the end of January, seven people were gunned down at a birthday party in Gqeberha and three people were injured.

Citizens discuss the mass shooting in Gqeberha

Phumlani Courage said:

"We are definitely losing a battle against crime. This is too much to take."

Thembelihle Tshukudu posted:

"South Africa is going down like an anchor. Some of the problems we face as a country include intolerance, hate, anger, and people who act like they have nothing to lose."

Prince Machika wrote:

"Guns in the wrong hands ruling our country. "

Daluxolo Mbunge mentioned:

"Something is wrong in Gqeberha seriously, this is the second massacre. Gangsters are ruling there."

Dimakatso Mashabela added:

"Bheki Cele must resign or change how he does things in that office."

