A police officer has been arrested by his colleagues after being caught at the scene of a crime in KwaZulu-Natal

The cap was among 15 other people who were rounded up after a tip-off about a truck-jacking and tyre theft

The other people arrested included the owner of a tyre fitment centre, his wife and son, as well as truck drivers

DURBAN - The police in KwaZulu-Natal have rounded up 16 people, including a dirty off-duty police officer.

A KZN police officer was arrested in connection with a truck-jacking and attempted tire theft. Image: Marco Longari & stock photo

Source: Getty Images

According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the police received a tip-off that a truck was hijacked in Umbilo on Saturday, 15 July 2023.

16 people were arrested while loading stolen tyres in truck in KwaZulu-Natal

Investigations led the police to a tyre fitment centre where the officer, owner of the fitment centre, his wife and son, in addition to truck drivers, were caught loading allegedly stolen tyres onto a truck. The group was arrested on Sunday afternoon, 17 July.

Netshiunda said that the officer's connection to the crime is under investigation, given his presence on the premises, The Citizen reported.

Truck arson attacks spread through KZN, Mpumalanga and 2 other provinces

The truck jacking and tire theft come as truck drivers across the country have been subjected to coordinated attacks.

At least 19 trucks in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng were highjacked and set on fire in the space of a week.

While the motive behind the attacks has yet to be determined, the police have rounded up five people believed to be connected to the arson incidents, EWN reported.

Source: Briefly News