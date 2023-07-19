A KwaZulu -Natal man has lost his life in a tragic road rage incident in Montclair, Durban

The Renault side-swiped the man's VW Polo, and when the man gave chase, the suspect gunned him down

The Montclair police have opened a case of murder following the deadly incident

DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal man was shot and killed after a minor accident descended into a full-on road rage incident.

A KwaZulu-Natal motorist was gunned down in a road rage incident in Montclair, Durban. Image: Stock photo

The incident happened on Tuesday, 18 July, when a 37-year-old was side-swiped by a Renault with an unknown registration.

The Renault driver slightly scratched the bumper of the man's VW Polo but didn't stop and continued driving.

KZN motorist chases down suspects for scratching his vehicle

The Polo driver gave chase, and the fleeing motorist was eventually forced to stop after running into traffic, IOL reported.

When the polo driver walked towards the Reanalt, two suspects jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The 37-year-old gave chase again.

Unknown suspects gun down KZN motorist

The victim's passenger found him dead from a single gunshot wound on the ground.

The Montclair police have opened a case of murder following the incident. No arrests have been made.

In another unrelated incident, an off-duty cop was gunned down in a road rage incident in KwaNgcolosi on 28 May, The South Coast Herald reported.

South Africans warn about the dangers of road rage

Below are some comments:

Romano Ramdeen criticised

"KZN is like a war zone."

Isaac Jordaan added:

"Could've just had it fixed. Now they'll have to drive slowly to your funeral."

Israel Ndoro commented:

"Some of these small issues we better let go than lose life because of a scratch/dent."

Ankel Spha said:

"Nowadays, it's a risk to even talk back when a person swears at you on the road. People are just angry & often armed."

C'pho Maleka insisted:

"Fixing it is very cheaper than funeral costs."

Source: Briefly News