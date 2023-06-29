DJ Sbu has weighed in on the road rage incident where a Johannesburg metro cop was killed allegedly by a member of the South African Police Service

Sbu has joined the scores of people who have added their own opinions on the video, with others drawing their own conclusions

According to the businessman, he, too, was in a similar situation when he was in his 20s when a white man pulled a gun on them in a road rage

DJ Sbu has added his own opinion on the Braam shooting incident, which has gripped the nation.

DJ Sbu has weighed in on the Braam shooting, which has social media in a frenzy. Image: @djsbulive

In a video clip, DJ Sbu spoke about the day he would never forget when a gun was pointed at him in a road rage.

His message was intended to urge people to remain calm in situations that could turn deadly.

DJ Sbu on his near-death experience

The former radio presenter shared that he and his group of friends were involved in a heated road rage. He was in his 20s when the incident occurred.

According to DJ Sbu, the white man was driving recklessly, and in an effort to confront him, they chased him to his residence.

When they arrived there, the man pulled out a gun, and they had to beg for their lives.

Sbu said the gun was pointed at him since he was driving the vehicle.

"I don't know what got into us. I think we were hyping each other in the car. When he got to his security gate as he was about to drive in, he got out and pointed a gun towards us. I've never been so scared in my life. He pointed straight at me and I was in the driver's seat."

Sbu said the man was fearing for his life as well and admitted that they were in the wrong.

“He was fearing for his life and he could've fired shots. When he pulled the gun out we all started apologising, I'll never forget that day because I could've lost my life over a road rage incident and we were wrong.”

MoFaya entrepreneur urges people to remain calm when involved in altercations

DJ Sbu was talking about the deadly shooting in Johannesburg where a metro cop was killed allegedly by a member of the South African Police Service.

The shooting was caught on camera, and it opened the floor to a plethora of opinions.

Many people drew their own conclusions on the matter, but according to TimesLIVE, the sister of the victim advised against that.

Lindiwe Zikala, the victim's sister, said the truth would eventually come out.

Nadia Nakai weighs in on the Braam shooting

Responding to the video, Bragga noted how nobody ran or even flinched when shots were fired.

Seeing how a man died in front of everyone, one would have expected people to react at least, but they did not.

See Nadia's tweet below:

IPID to investigate deadly Braam shooting between two off-duty cops

In a previous report from Briefly News, the IPID has opened an investigation into the shooting between two off-duty cops.

The shooting was caught on camera and the IPId spokesperson argued that the cops were acting at their own capacity.

