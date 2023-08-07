The report on whether South Africa provided Russia with weapons and ammunition has finally been released

A three-member independent panel found that The allegations will not 100% true and that it was, in fact, the other way around

Lady R was allegedly carrying arms and ammunition that the SA n d f had ordered from Russia before the Covid-19 pandemic strike

PRETORIA- The investigation into the allegations that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons has finally been concluded. President Cyril Ramaphosa received the Lady R report on Friday afternoon, 4 August.

The Lady R report found that South Africa did not provide Russia with weapons and ammunition. Image: @simaxis/Twitter & Igor Rozvodovskyi/Getty Images

Much of the report was deemed confidential and only for Ramaphosa’s eyes due to the sensitive nature of the information it contained. However, sources in the security cluster reveal the report's main findings to City Press.

Lady R report find SA didn’t supply Russia with arms, Russia gave SA weapons

An independent three-member panel led by retired judge Phineas Mojapelo found that a South African shipment of weapons and ammunition intended for Russia was not loaded onto the Lady R cargo vessel. Instead, the report claimed the ship carried an old order the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) placed to Russia before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The report also revealed that food and other supplies were loaded onto the ship for its return to Russia.

SANDF orders arms from Russia to help fight extremists

The Citizen reported that the SANDF was in a hurry to get the delivery because of a chronic lack of ammunition to support the Mozambican army in fighting extremist groups.

The finding aligns with Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise’s defence after the accusations were dropped.

Modise released a statement insisting that the cargo was offloaded was an old order that coils not be delivered when the world was in lockdown.

South Africans divided over the Lady R report

Below are some comments:

@Mo_Magoda claimed:

"If we had a leader in Union Buildings, that ambassador of the US would be packing up his bags right now."

@SHEMBELUNGA said:

"South Africans have learned from the Russians how to lie. Everyone knows how the Russians can lie about and deny almost anything."

@AntiDarkSide advised:

"Don't buy that cover-up."

@Thuso1Africa commented:

"So, the American ambassador lied."

@CliveJiyane added:

"Weapons or no weapons they must stay in their lane."

